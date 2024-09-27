5 secrets to nail sexy dressing in midlife, just like Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu

This week's Saint Laurent fashion show in Paris had the usual mix of twenty-something models, movie stars and musicians.

Bella Hadid, 27, took to the runway, whilst Kate Moss' 21-year-old daughter Lila Moss and singer Rosé, 27, flaunted their gravity-defying bodies under sheer fabrics on the front row.

Reader, I was much more interested in the attendees that were double their age.

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Kate Moss at the Saint Laurent Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show

There was Gwyneth Paltrow, 52, in an oversized suit with little underneath, Kate Moss, 50, wearing a black velvet jacket and tulle skirt, Italian actress Isabella Ferrari, 60, sporting a blazer dress and velvet court shoes, while style-inspiration Kelly Rutherford, 55, opted for a belted white double-breasted coat.

Lastly, there was my midlife style icon, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, 61, aka Sylvie from Emily in Paris, who opted for a navy chiffon body suit and skirt that clung to her curves and pretty much exposed her chest.

© Getty Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu at the Saint Laurent Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show

Saint Laurent appears to have nailed my dream aesthetic (except for the chest-revealing bit. I'll leave that to the stars.)

Their super chic, sexy clothes look great on women of every age. They combine luxurious fabrics (cashmere, silk, wool, faux fur) with a classic palette of colours (black, camel, cream, gold, navy) and exquisite tailoring.

Then, and possibly most importantly, they add edge with sheer fabrics and body-conscious cuts. It's no coincidence that Saint Laurent-clad Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, 61, who is, as my daughter would say, killing it. What do I love about her look? She wears clothes beautifully tailored to fit her form but aren't so tight you can see what she’s had for lunch.

© Getty Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu is Rosie Green's midlife style icon

She confidently exposes body parts (toned legs, elegant shoulders, a slash of midriff) but not all at once. Her skin is always luminous, her makeup polished, and her accessories (often gold and chunky) on point. She doesn't look overly tweaked, nor too coiffed, but always impeccably groomed.

Unfortunately, I can't afford her wardrobe. So here's how I channel the look for less.

Sexy dressing in midlife

1. Invest in sheer black tights. I like Wolford on high days and holidays and Calzedonia for the rest.

2. A killer pair of court shoes with a stiletto heel will never date. Try Aquazzura at Bicester Village.

3. A body suit looks chic and sexy and works under a suit or with jeans. Donna Ida does some good ones. Or Skims.

4. A silk camisole adds a sexy edge to an outfit. Try John Lewis for Coco de Mer iterations.

5. A sexy bra is essential under a sheer blouse. I go to lingerie experts Maison SL for the personalised fitting service and an expert edit.

6. Chunky gold accessories finish off the look. I love Tilly Sveaas chain bracelets or the dream is Tiffany's Elsa Peretti 18k gold bone cuff.