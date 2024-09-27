Skip to main contentSkip to footer
How to nail sexy dressing over 50, just like Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu
Subscribe
How to nail sexy dressing over 50, just like Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu
collage of gwyneth paltrow, kate, moss and other sexy midlife women© Getty

5 secrets to nail sexy dressing in midlife, just like Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu

HELLO!'s Second Act columnist Rosie Green shares her secrets for midlife dressing

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

By: Rosie Green
2 minutes ago
Share this:

This week's Saint Laurent fashion show in Paris had the usual mix of twenty-something models, movie stars and musicians. 

Bella Hadid, 27, took to the runway, whilst Kate Moss' 21-year-old daughter Lila Moss and singer Rosé, 27, flaunted their gravity-defying bodies under sheer fabrics on the front row.

Reader, I was much more interested in the attendees that were double their age. 

Kate Moss at the Saint Laurent Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show © Stephane Cardinale - Corbis
Kate Moss at the Saint Laurent Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show

There was Gwyneth Paltrow, 52, in an oversized suit with little underneath, Kate Moss, 50, wearing a black velvet jacket and tulle skirt, Italian actress Isabella Ferrari, 60, sporting a blazer dress and velvet court shoes, while style-inspiration Kelly Rutherford, 55, opted for a belted white double-breasted coat.

Lastly, there was my midlife style icon, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, 61, aka Sylvie from Emily in Paris, who opted for a navy chiffon body suit and skirt that clung to her curves and pretty much exposed her chest.

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu at the Saint Laurent Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show © Getty
Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu at the Saint Laurent Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show

Saint Laurent appears to have nailed my dream aesthetic (except for the chest-revealing bit. I'll leave that to the stars.) 

Their super chic, sexy clothes look great on women of every age. They combine luxurious fabrics (cashmere, silk, wool, faux fur) with a classic palette of colours (black, camel, cream, gold, navy) and exquisite tailoring.

Then, and possibly most importantly, they add edge with sheer fabrics and body-conscious cuts. It's no coincidence that Saint Laurent-clad Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, 61, who is, as my daughter would say, killing it. What do I love about her look? She wears clothes beautifully tailored to fit her form but aren't so tight you can see what she’s had for lunch.  

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu in a short black dress© Getty
Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu is Rosie Green's midlife style icon

She confidently exposes body parts (toned legs, elegant shoulders, a slash of midriff) but not all at once. Her skin is always luminous, her makeup polished, and her accessories (often gold and chunky) on point. She doesn't look overly tweaked, nor too coiffed, but always impeccably groomed. 

Unfortunately, I can't afford her wardrobe. So here's how I channel the look for less. 

RELATED: Heidi Klum's refreshing approach to miniskirts at 70 is a lesson to us all 

Sexy dressing in midlife

1. Invest in sheer black tights. I like Wolford on high days and holidays and Calzedonia for the rest. 

2. A killer pair of court shoes with a stiletto heel will never date. Try Aquazzura at Bicester Village.

3. A body suit looks chic and sexy and works under a suit or with jeans. Donna Ida does some good ones. Or Skims.

4. A silk camisole adds a sexy edge to an outfit. Try John Lewis for Coco de Mer iterations.

5. A sexy bra is essential under a sheer blouse. I go to lingerie experts Maison SL for the personalised fitting service and an expert edit

6. Chunky gold accessories finish off the look. I love Tilly Sveaas chain bracelets or the dream is Tiffany's Elsa Peretti 18k gold bone cuff

Love midlife? Join Second Act today!

blonde woman in a pink jumper holding her head
Say HELLO! to your Second Act

HELLO! originally launched its Second Act hub to reframe midlife and beyond as a celebratory, exciting new chapter full of endless possibilities. From inspirational tales of women who refuse to fade into the background,  to valuable advice on navigating relationships, finances and health issues  – we've featured them all. And such has been the overwhelmingly positive response from readers, we are now turning the hub into a FULL and FREE community where women like you can come together to shape something truly inspiring.

The cornerstones of the community will be two brand new newsletters. One monthly and one weekly. We are really excited about the monthly newsletter which will be themed and written by one of our roster of leading Second Act voices, including our editor at large, Rosie Green. The content will be reserved exclusively for Second Act subscribers.

We are also launching a monthly mentoring series, in the form of a five-minute video sent directly to your inbox featuring financial professionals, hormone specialists, life coaches and more. Again, it will be reserved exclusively for subscribers.

Below we have listed the inaugural benefits, and more will be added as we grow and shape the community. If you wish to help us shape our community, please take part in our one-slide survey here.

Member benefits

  • Monthly newsletter written by one of our Second Act experts 
  • Weekly newsletter curating the best of our online Second Act articles
  • Monthly mentoring videos
  • Ask the expert
  • Competitions
  • Lots of exciting benefits to come...

Sign up to HELLO!'s Second Act newsletter today. This community is as much yours as it ours!

Sign up to Second Act for invaluable midlife advice and inspirational tales

Other Topics

More Second Act

See more

Read More