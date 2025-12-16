Kevin Bacon breaks down in tears in emotional tribute to Rob Reiner - see video

Kevin Bacon took to Instagram on Monday to share a touching and heartfelt tribute to his late friend, Rob Reiner, who was found dead in his Brentwood home on Sunday alongside his wife, Michele. Rob was a titan of the film industry, having directed hits such as This Is Spinal Tap, When Harry Met Sally…, Stand By Me, Misery, The Princess Bride and A Few Good Men.

It was the latter film that brought Kevin and Rob together when the actor was cast in the award-winning flick. Kevin reminisced about his days on set with Rob during the Instagram video, which saw the 67-year-old speaking directly to the camera while visibly emotional.

© Instagram Kevin shared an emotional tribute to Rob

"I'm not sure how to do this, but Rob Reiner gave me a job in A Few Good Men," Kevin began. "Sometime in the '90s, I guess it was, and I was over the moon to get that job, because people may or may not know, but This Is Spinal Tap is my all-time favorite movie." Rob starred in and directed the 1984 cult classic.

"When he called me, I was just so thrilled," the father of two continued. "On the set, he was so fun. And it really comes down from the top. You can set a tone where people feel like we are working hard, but also we are working hard in a safe and pleasant and fun situation."

"We had lunch together every day," Kevin added. "He and Michele would be there, and the two of them were so great together. [My wife] Kyra would come by. She was pregnant with Travis. It was a magical time."

"So I'm just sending love to everyone who knew him today, because I know that everyone's hurting today."

© Instagram Rob directed Kevin, Demi and Tom in the 1992 film

Kyra Sedgwick, whom Kevin wed in 1988, took to the comment section to support her husband, writing: "Well said, my love." A fan added: "So sorry for this horrible loss," while another said: "Thank you for sharing this…to hear the personal stories from other films is really beautiful."

Kevin starred in 1992's A Few Good Men alongside a slew of A-listers, including Tom Cruise, Demi Moore, Jack Nicholson and Kiefer Sutherland. The film was a smash hit and a critical darling, and went on to score four Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Supporting Actor for Jack Nicholson.

© Mondadori via Getty Images The film was nominated for four Academy Awards

The film's cast members have paid tribute to Rob in their own ways since his untimely death, with Demi sharing a snapshot of their time together on the set.

"There are no words to truly express the unfathomable devastation of losing Rob and Michelle Reiner," she wrote. "Our kids grew up together, we worked together, and as our lives intertwined personally and professionally, I will always cherish the moments and memories of what we shared. They were amazing people and wonderful parents who gave of themselves to make the world a better place."

© Variety via Getty Images Rob and Michele were found dead inside their home on Sunday

Kiefer Sutherland also shared an emotional tribute to the 78-year-old on Instagram. "Like so many, my heart was broken today when I heard the news about Rob Reiner and his wonderful wife, Michele. Rob was one of the kindest gentlemen I've ever had the pleasure of working with…he gave me an opportunity that changed my life, and I will forever be grateful."

Rob and Michele were reportedly discovered inside their home by their youngest daughter, Romy. Authorities arrived on the scene around 3:40 p.m., and their youngest son, Nick, was later arrested on suspicion of murder and held without bail.

© Getty Images Their son Nick was taken into custody on Sunday night

He had previously spoken about his battle with substance abuse and mental health issues, and told People in 2016 that he had been homeless for a time after declining treatment.

Nick collaborated with his father on a semi-autobiographical film, Being Charlie, in 2015, which Rob directed. He and Michele are survived by their four children: Tracy, 61, Jake, 34, Nick, 32, and Romy, 28.