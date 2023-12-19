Trisha Yearwood, 59, looks incredibly youthful as she unveils new haircut

Trisha Yearwood recently dazzled fans with a fresh and youthful look, debuting her new haircut featuring bangs in a series of glamorous Instagram photos.

The 59-year-old singer, known for hits like "Back Home Again," celebrated the holiday season in style at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas.

In her Instagram post, Trisha showcased her blonde hair, now styled with light curls and new bangs that gracefully framed her face.

Her makeup highlighted her features beautifully, with mascara, black eyeliner, shimmering shadow, a touch of pink blush for a radiant glow, and glossy red lips for a striking finish.

The photos also captured Trisha's festive fashion choices. She wore form-fitting black leather pants paired with a black shirt, layered under a striking red velvet blazer fastened at the front.

© Instagram Trisha looks ageless with new hairdo

Her outfit was completed with eye-catching silver, glittering boots. Accessories included long, dangly earrings and a necklace with tear-drop shaped pendants.

The Grammy-winning artist also shared a before-haircut photo where she sported denim jeans, a hot pink top, and matching ankle boots adorned with feathery details.

© Instagram Trisha wore skintight pants to enhance her slimmed down physique

In her caption, Trisha playfully wrote, "Closing out Vegas '23 with a bang!" and expressed gratitude to her styling team for the transformation.

Aside from her style update, Trisha has been navigating a busy December. She recently co-hosted the 14th Annual CMA Country Christmas program alongside singer Amy Grant, which aired on ABC.

© ABC Trisha Yearwood has lost significant weight over the years

The show, set to be available for streaming on Disney+ and Hulu from December 20, featured performances by Trisha and Grant, including classics like "Hark! The Herald Angels Sing" and "Joy To The World," with violin accompaniment by Lindsey Sterling.

Trisha, embracing the festive spirit, shared her enthusiasm for the season, "I really get into the spirit of the season hard... it's a feel-good thing, which we just really need." The show also featured performances from other stars like Lady A, The War And Treaty, and Lainey Wilson.

Additionally, Trisha celebrated her 18th wedding anniversary with fellow country singer Garth Brooks on December 10.

© Getty Images Trisha and Garth in 2021

The couple, who first met in 1987 and married in 2005, have been a staple in the country music world. Upon marrying Garth, Trisha became a stepmother to his three children from his previous marriage.

Garth Brooks recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where he lovingly spoke about Trisha's cooking talents and her incredible singing voice.

He expressed his deep gratitude for their life together, saying, "What I'd love to say is the day I take my last breath on this planet, I'd love for my three girls to be around me and I'd love for the queen to be around me."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.