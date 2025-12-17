Emilia Jones' dad Aled reveals actress still lives at the family home despite Hollywood success

Aled Jones has revealed his Hollywood star daughter Emilia still lives with him and his wife Claire at home. The singer and radio presenter opened up about day-to-day family life in a new interview - including watching the 23-year-old’s career flourish from film sets to red carpets.

The Classic FM host told The Sunday Times that Emilia - who is currently appearing in The Running Man alongside Glen Powell and Michael Cera - still bases herself at their house in southwest London, along with her younger brother Lucas, 20, who is studying business at university. The Songs Of Praise star insisted he had "nothing to do with her success".

Aled said: "She was in the film Coda in 2021, which won three Oscars. She worked so hard for it, studying sign language for nine months. I could burst with pride at her achievements. She was in Shrek the Musical in the West End when she was nine, but to go from that to an Oscar-winning film was quite something.

"Lots of people still don’t realise she’s my daughter, which means no accusations of nepotism. I’ve had nothing to do with her success - hosting Songs of Praise doesn’t get you much sway in Hollywood!"

Emilia has previously been cast in Cat Person, as well as the Netflix series Locke & Key. It was revealed in October that she is set to play the on-screen sister of fellow actress Daisy Edgar-Jones in an upcoming thriller called Bad Bridgets, which is due to start shooting in Northern Ireland and Ireland in spring 2026.

The star grew up around the spotlight, as the eldest child of Aled. He famously fronts BBC's Songs of Praise and rose to renown as the voice behind the 1985 recording of ‘Walking in the Air’ from The Snowman.

© Mike Marsland Aled Jones insists his showbiz career didn't give his Hollywood star daughter a leg-up

However, Emilia has seemed keen to play down her starry connections - which even saw her pictured meeting Queen Camilla as a youngster at a London carol concert in 2006 - in a recent interview with Who What Wear. She described it as "beginner’s luck" to be spotted by a casting director during a local improvisational games class as an eight-year-old - which led to roles in One Day and Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides.

Her parents - who married in 2001 - met while they were both full-time performers too. Claire, a Blackpool Tower Circus performer, first crossed paths with Aled while he was treading the floorboards in Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat on a 20-week run in the city.