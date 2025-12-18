Regina Hall, 55, takes on the 'visible bra' trend in sheer top and pink lingerie

Regina Hall stunned at the screening of The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants in Los Angeles, where she provided her own take on the visible bra trend, favored by celebrities like Scarlett Johansson, Lindsay Lohan and Kate Hudson.

The 55-year-old, who is generating Oscar buzz for her role in One Battle After Another, showcased her svelte figure in a blush-pink dress that fell to her mid-calf and featured a sheer, gauzy top.

Her pink balconette bra was tastefully visible under the shirt, which featured hundreds of beads that caught the light and added to the sparkling effect.

Regina added a pink clutch, metallic rose gold heels, and stacked rings to complete the look, with her brunette hair in an elegant updo.

© Getty Images for Paramount Pictu Fashion forward Regina keeps her finger on the fashion pulse and is known for her sophisticated, classy style. She spoke to Essence about her take on the newest fashion trends being driven by Gen Z, like the visible bra movement. "It's fun to see young people embodying style their way," she said. "I love seeing new generations' expressions of style. I think it's crazy. I was happy they brought back the high-waist jeans. I was like, 'Well, let's go, Gen Z!' and I was happy with the wider pant leg."

© GC Images A new look "There's a lot of things that are really simplistic but fun. I kind of like some of the great androgynous looks that are in now," Regina continued. "I always love seeing what every generation brings to fashion and brings to style, what of it I can steal, and what of it that looks appropriate on me."



© Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA Paying homage The Girls Trip star added that it was important to recognize the role of black women in driving fashion trends over the years. "[Black women are] so influential in fashion and style. We always have been, even when we weren't invited to the party. The party was still replicating so much of what we were already doing," she explained. "I think we embody fashion and style. I think so many things are emulated from things that we've made stylish, or that we've just been wearing, and it's just looked stylish because we were doing it. That goes from the clothes and hairstyles we wear to the way we wear [them]."

© Variety via Getty Images Stepping into the spotlight She continued: "It's great that we see more faces behind the scenes doing designs; that is so exciting to me. I think it's an area where our influence has always been there, but now we're finally actually seeing credit given and opportunities for us to actually be a part of the process, as opposed to just being the inspiration for the process."

