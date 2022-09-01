All we know about Regina Hall's love life Regina Hall has starred in some of the best comedies of the last two decades

Regina Hall is a beloved actress who has starred in some of the best comedies of the last two decades, from Scary Movie to Girl's Trip and the upcoming Honk for Jesus Save your Soul. But Regina has always kept her personal life under wraps, and especially her love life.

The 51-year-old revealed in 2017 that she believes relationships are "sacred" and that she wouldn't want to "invite the public" until she was "in a space where you are really certain and knowing".

WATCH: Regina Hall in Honk for Jesus Save your Soul.

"Until you see and know what that part of your life is, inviting the public in [is off limits], but I understand people’s curiosity because I ask God ‘who is it going to be’ as much as they do," she told Essence.

"I’m like, God! But I also do that with other people. My friends call me and say, ‘Guess what I heard?’ So, I think it’s just natural human curiosity."

One of the few times she did spill the beans about her romantic life however was in 2015, when she admitted that she went through a big breakup in 2009 during filming of Law Abiding Citizen and Law & Order: LA.

Although she never named the individual or gave details, she revealed that the heartache led her to considering giving up acting to become a nun. Unfortunately the convent's cut off age was 39 and the star was already 40 by this time.

Regina and close friend Sanaa Lathan

However others have spoken of their time with her, including rapper Sadat X of Brand Nubian who claimed in 2017 that he had dated Regina in the 90s and that they lived together for seven years.

He also shared that he ruined the relationship, revealing that he "should have married her".

She is also rumored to have dated comedian Damon Wayans, as his brother Marlon once remarked that he had kissed Regina in their Netflix comedy Naked, making him the third Wayans brother she had kissed.

Regina with Marlon, who claimed she dated his brother Damon

"I was the third Wayans she kissed. She kissed my brother [Shawn]. She used to date Damon, and then, she kissed me," he said.

Other rumored romances have included with close friend Sanaa Lathan as they lived together after working on 2000's Love & Basketball. But Regina dismissed the claims in 2016, admitting the two found them to be funny.

"If I was with a woman, that wouldn’t be anything I’d be ashamed of or try to hide," she later said in 2019. "It wouldn’t be Sanaa, though, because she’s like my sister."

Sadat X said he should have 'married' Regina

Actor Common also shut down rumors that the two were dating, when he called her his "people".

"That’s just my buddy. We never were in that space. That’s just somebody I care about as a friend," he said.