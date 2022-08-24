'Me Time' star Regina Hall's feathered skirt has us obsessed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

As a celebrity on our fashion radar, Regina Hall is always one to watch on the red carpet. And the star did not disappoint at the Los Angeles premiere of her new Netflix movie Me Time, stepping out in an eye-popping yellow feather skirt that we love.

The midi-length ostrich-feather embellished look is by Jason Rembert at Aliétte, a designer brand with an endless list of famous fans including Zendaya, Adele, Lizzo, Issa Rae and even US Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, who rocked the designer on the cover of Vogue.

Me Time star Regina Hall stunned in a $1695 feathered skirt by Aliette

You can shop Regina's exact feather skirt in the shade Mango, and there’s also an equally gorgeous - and bright! - version in turquoise.

Aliette Ostrich Feather Skirt in turquoise, $1695, Shopbop

But if you’re not quite ready to splash out on the $1700 midi, you can get the look for less!

Feather Hem Dress in lemon, was $514 now $258, Karen Millen

Karen Millen has a whole range of incredible feather-adorned looks, including a tweed feather dress in lemon that we love.

Feather Mini Skirt, also in white, was $318 now $96, Karen Millen

If you’re looking for similar vibes to Regina's outfit, there's designer Ronny Kono’s yellow feather midi skirt, embellished with feathers AND sequins (swoon!).

Ronny Kono feather midi, was $498 now $298.80, Saks Fifth Avenue

That look is currently in the Saks Fifth Avenue designer sale, reduced from $498 to $299.

