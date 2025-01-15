Skeleton Crew: Star Wars show's ending explained - and season two

Skeleton Crew has concluded after a solid first season, which has been widely praised by viewers and critics alike. The Star Wars series saw a group of children from the sleepy world of At Attin plunged into the depths of the galaxy after accidentally stumbling upon an old spaceship - but how did their adventure conclude? Find out here…

In the final episode, Wim, Fern, Neel and KB are back with their parents - but unable to tell them about Jod's true identity as he poses as an Emissary and has them guarded by droids who are keeping track of their every move.

As Jod arranges his gang of pirates to fly through the barrier protecting At Attin, the kids come up with a plan to return to their rickety old ship, fly through the barrier and send an SOS message to Kh'ymm, the owl lady who had promised to help them.

© Lucasfilm Ltd. At Attin is invaded

While Wim, Neel and KB evade pirates to make it back to their ship, Fern and her mother are forced to accompany Jod to meet the shadowy Supervisor - who turns out to be a droid who knows that Jod is not who he says he is. Jod destroys the Supervisor, causing a power outage across the city, while his pirates raid the towns.

© Lucasfilm Ltd. SM-33 (Nick Frost), Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), Neel (Robert Timothy Smith), KB (Kyriana Kratter) in Skeleton Crew

After KB manages to fly the ship out of the barrier with help from their droid SM-33, Wim and his father go to help Fern and her mother, where Jod admits that he was once trained by a Jedi after they were driven out following order 66, but she was tracked down and killed - turning him to a life of piracy.

Realising that Kh'ymm and the X-wing fighters won't be able to enter At Attin with the barrier in tact, the four of them overpower Jod, allowing the 'real good guys' onto the planet to save the day.

© Lucasfilm Ltd. Wim hatched a plan with his father

After KB's ship crashes back to earth, the gang race to the site to find that she is alive and well after SM-33 managed to emergency land the ship, and the day is saved! However, they leave Jod in the Supervisor's tower, suggesting that he could return, and there are still plenty of questions that we need answering. Who created the Supervisor? Why is At Attin so focused on 'the great work'? Why is the world kept hidden from the galaxy?

© Lucasfilm Ltd. KB was saved in the landing

Is season 2 happening?

While Disney+ has yet to confirm a second series, we would love to return to the world of At Attin and see that the four explorers get up to next! Co-creator Jon Watts has said he has an idea for season 2, telling Collider: "We 100 percent have an idea for a second season and know what we would do... [we] have a built-in ticking clock of the kids and their age, and by the time we would get production going, we know what age they would be. So, we would be writing toward that. You'll be growing up with the kids."