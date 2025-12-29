Kelsey Grammer's daughter Greer reflects on painful estrangement from father

Kelsey Grammer's daughter, Greer Grammer, got candid about her relationship with the Frasier star, and the toll that their 12-year estrangement took on her. The 33-year-old revealed on the Pretty Basic podcast that after they reconnected, Kelsey made her cry with a hurtful admission.

"[Grammer] was always my last name. I guess my dad did ask my mom – he told me this later – but he was like, 'I told your mom...I said it might be better for you to not have my last name. It would be easier for you growing up,'" Greer recalled.

© Penske Media via Getty Images Kelsey and Greer were estranged for 12 years

"I think I was like 19 when he told me that, and I started sobbing, because to me that was like the meanest thing you could ever say to somebody, like...'I knew I wasn't gonna be in your life, so I told my mom it would probably be easier for you to not have my last name.'"

The Awkward actress added that her dad was "not wrong", yet still hurt her feelings in the moment. "That was always the last name that I had," she said. "And obviously, it was still from the times that I was younger. My birth was in a press announcement."

Watch Kelsey in action below...

Kelsey welcomed Greer with stylist Barrie Buckner in 1992, and the couple split when she was just four years old. Greer was 16 when she reconnected with her dad after they bumped into each other at a Christmas tree farm.

"He came up to me and said, 'Are you Greer?' And I said, 'Yes, I am,'" she shared. "Then he went, 'I’m –." And I was like, 'I know who you are. Duh.'"

© Getty Images He didn't want Greer to take his last name

"That's kind of what started our relationship. It took a couple of days to call him, because my mom was like, 'Give them some time,'" she continued.

"I was ready to call him that day, like, 'Let's do this thing. I got a dad now, woohoo!' She was kind of like, 'Take some time to think about it over the weekend. Let them process it as a family and then call.'"

© Penske Media via Getty Images At the time, Kelsey was married to Camille and shared two kids with her

At the time, Kelsey was married to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Camille Grammer, with whom he shares his kids Mason and Jude. He is also a father to his eldest daughter, Spencer Grammer, whom he welcomed in 1983 with his ex-wife, Doreen Alderman.

Greer added that she and Kelsey "have a good relationship now" and that he supported her during college. "He did pay for college, which was amazing, for tuition," she said. "Anything extra, I had to pay for on my own. So housing, books, sorority, like all that stuff. So thank God I was on Awkward."

© The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Greer's dad paid her college tuition while she covered the rest

The 70-year-old has since expanded his family by welcoming four children with his current wife, Kayte Walsh, including Faith, 12, Gabriel, 10, James, eight, and Christopher, born in October 2025.

Kelsey admitted to People in May that he had "neglected a couple of the kids in my life, especially the first two," and added that he was "trying to make up for a little of it now".