Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry put on rare united front with daughter Daisy Dove

Shockwaves hit Hollywood in July 2025 when Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom announced their split after almost a decade together.

The duo, who got engaged in 2019 but never walked down the aisle, went their separate ways, but remained committed to co-parenting their daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, five, who they welcomed in 2020.

Since their split, Katy has been dating former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, while Orlando has kept his private life out of the limelight. Though the split was amicable, the former lovers have not been seen together since parting ways, so it came as a surprise on December 29th, when they reunited with Daisy Dove in tow.

Katy and Orlando's reunion

Both popstar Katy and actor Orlando attended the press night of the new Paddington musical in London, with behind-the-scenes videos shared by star of the production Tarinn Callender showing the duo chatting to members of the cast, with Orlando appearing to give his fellow thespians a pep talk.

© Instagram Orlando Bloom and Daisy Dove were together backstage at Paddington the Musical

Daisy Dove stayed close to her father's side as he spoke to the stars of the show, clinging to his arm as he chatted. Dressed in pink leggings and a white top, the youngster later posed with Katy as she took selfies with Paddington, smiling for the camera alongside the famous bear.

© Instagram Daisy Dove joined in with Katy's selfie

Orlando's son, Flynn Bloom, 14, who he shares with his ex, Miranda Kerr, also attended, holding his younger sister around the waist as everyone posed for a photo. Queen guitarist Brian May attended the performance too, making it quite the star-studded affair!

© Instagram Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom with Daisy Dove and Flynn

It certainly seems that former couple Orlando and Katy are on good terms, both dressing in casual attire for their night at the theatre.

Katy wore an uncharacteristically low-key top-to-toe beige ensemble, complete with a baseball cap and natural makeup, while Orlando kept off the winter chill in a barn coat.

Paddington's celebrity connections

It's not just Katy and Orlando who rate Paddington – the bear and his musical have the royal seal of approval too, with Princess Kate and Prince William meeting and posing with the famous children's character in November 2025 at the Royal Variety Performance, which saw a number from the show performed for the future King and Queen.

© Getty Images LONCatherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales with Paddington Bear, at the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall on November 2025

The beloved bear became synonymous with royalty after the late Queen Elizabeth II appeared in a cameo with him in honour of her Platinum Jubilee in 2022.

After the monarch died in September that year, well-wishers left Paddington toys and marmalade sandwiches as tributes outside royal residences such as Buckingham Palace.

© ROYAL COLLECTION TRUST/ BAV MEDIA Queen Elizabeth and Paddington in 2022

Now, the late Queen's great-grandchildren have become fans of the marmalade-lover, too, with Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte receiving a special invite to see the show on the West End.

Speaking to HELLO! exclusively from the red carpet of the theatre show, producer Sonia Friedman said: "We can't wait for Paddington to meet the children of the Prince and Princess of Wales because I think they're going to come to the show, which will be very special."

When asked if the royal children would be coming soon, Sonia, who is known for productions like Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, added: "We're hoping so!"

McFly singer Tom Fletcher, who wrote the original music and lyrics for the show, added: "I have invited [the Prince and Princess of Wales] to see the show, so who knows. Hopefully, at some point, they'll make it to a theatre to see it."