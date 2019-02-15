Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom get engaged following Valentine's Day proposal The A-list couple have been dating on and off for three years

Huge congratulations to Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom! The A-list couple have announced they are engaged following a romantic Valentine's Day proposal. Taking to her Instagram page on Friday, the American pop star shared a stunning picture with her man and gorgeous diamond ring. "Full bloom," she simply captioned the selfie. Just hours before, Katy wrote on her social media page: "Feeling loved today from all y’all... Sending it right back at ya from us. Happy mushy gushy day." [sic]

The huge sparkler consists of eight white diamonds, surrounding a large crimson coloured stone. We couldn't help but notice the similarities between her ring and Princess Eugenie's engagement ring. The happy announcement comes hours after Katy's mother, Mary Hudson, uploaded pictures from the couple's "engagement party". She wrote: "Look who got engaged on Valentine's Day!!" Katy, 34, and Orlando, 42, have been dating on and off for three years since getting together at a Golden Globes afterparty in 2016. The A-list stars split in March 2017, saying they were still friends in a joint statement. "Before rumours or falsifications get out of hand we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time," they told fans.

The engagement ring looks similar to Princess Eugenie's sparkler

The singer later said nobody was to "blame" for the split, tweeting: "HOW BOUT A NEW WAY OF THINKING FOR 2017!? You can still be friends & love your former partners! No one's a victim or a villain, get a life y'all!" In a new interview with Paper Magazine, Katy opened up about the idea of marriage. "I'm very pragmatic and logistical and I am less fantastical about things... I mean, I was married when I was 25," she said. "I'm 34. It was almost 10 years ago. I was like, 'One person for the rest of my life,' and I'm not so sure that that idea is for me. I'm just such a different person than I was."

British star Orlando was previously married to Australian model Miranda Kerr from 2007 to 2013. The former couple are parents to eight-year-old-son Flynn. Meanwhile, Katy tied the knot with British comedian Russell Brand in 2010 but their high-profile romance ended two years later.

