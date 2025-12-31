Jennifer Aniston, 56, wows in bikini - and boyfriend Jim Curtis reacts

Jennifer Aniston soaked up the winter sun and caught the attention of both her fans and her partner, Jim Curtis, as she flawlessly executed a dive into the pool in a two-toned bikini on social media.

The 56-year-old Friends star looked stunning in a mismatched brown and pink two-piece swimsuit as she readied herself to jump into the pool in what appeared to be a back garden of sorts.

Her dip in the water was part of a promotional video for her haircare brand LolaVie and was posted to the company's Instagram page. In the clip, the actress was filmed spraying detangling spray on her matted hair that had been tussled by the chlorine water.

Jennifer wrapped herself in a black and white striped fluffy towel and sat on a sun lounger while she ran a pink hairbrush through her long blonde hair, showing audiences how her products work.

While fans flooded the comment section, eagle-eyed viewers noticed a 'like' on the post from the We're The Millers star's partner, Jim, 50, who is a wellness coach and hypnotherapist.

Other notes of approval came from followers who said, "I love Jennifer Aniston’s tips even more when they come with an amazing video like this," and "Iconic" with a string of red love heart emojis.

Who is Jennifer Aniston's partner Jim Curtis?

The 50-year-old life coach and hypnotherapist was first linked to the actress when the pair were spotted together on a yacht in Mallorca, Spain, in July 2025.

Jennifer confirmed they were an item when she hard launched Jim on social media in November of the same year with a post dedicated to his birthday and a caption that read: "Happy birthday, my love. Cherished."

© Instagram Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis embrace in a snap taken at the latter's 50th birthday party, shared on Instagram

Alongside the sweet message, the star also uploaded an adorable, cosy black and white photo showing the couple entangled in a hug with both beaming for the camera. Celebrity friend Reese Witherspoon commented on the photo at the time, saying, "Happy Birthday! LOVE this Love Story."

Jim has a large online profile, boasting over 900 thousand followers on Instagram and posts motivational content aimed at helping people "heal and thrive by upgrading".

With over two decades of experience in the wellness industry, the hypnotherapist previously worked at WebMD, Everyday Health, and the Institute for Integrative Nutrition (IIN), according to his LinkedIn profile.

© Getty Jennifer was promoting her haircare brand online in the video

Who was Jim Curtis previously married to?

Before his relationship with Jennifer, the wellness expert was married to consultant Rachel Napolitano, whom he met in the late 1990s.

The pair reportedly tied the knot in 2003 after he saw her on a TV show and shares a teenage son, Aiden, who appeared in the dedication notes of Jim's book The Stimulati Experience.

Jim also owns a dog, Odie, and regularly shares updates about his life as a pet owner on his social media channels.