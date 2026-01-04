Denise Richards reflects on "most painful year" amid split from Aaron Phypers

Denise Richards is closing the door on a difficult chapter, and doing so with striking honesty. The actress and reality star took to Instagram to reflect on what she described as the "most painful" year of her life, sharing a deeply personal message as 2025 came to an end.

© River / MEGA Denise Richards at an event in 2025

"Looking back at all the photos & videos I have of 2025, it feels like I'm looking at two different people & lived two different lives," she wrote. "I will never forget this year, one of the most painful years I've lived… a year of shedding, letting go, truths being exposed." While she acknowledged the heartbreak, she also expressed gratitude for the clarity that came with it, adding that she’s finally starting to "feel like me again – only better."

The emotional post comes amid her split from husband Aaron Phypers, whom she married in 2018. Their relationship was often portrayed as intense and all-consuming, with Denise previously describing Aaron as fiercely protective. Over time, however, cracks became apparent, and 2025 marked the end of their marriage – a period she now says was defined by pain, betrayal and profound personal growth.

© Getty Images Denise with ex-husband Charlie Sheen

Denise credited her family, longtime friends and professional community for helping her survive the year, giving special thanks to doctors who supported her through what she hinted were health-related challenges. She also described her appearances at Comic-Cons and BravoCon as unexpectedly healing, saying meeting fans and hearing how much her work has meant to them was "humbling" and deeply affirming.

A devoted mother, Denise shares daughters Sam and Lola with ex-husband Charlie Sheen, whom she was married to from 2002 to 2006. She later adopted a third daughter, Eloise, and has frequently spoken about how motherhood has grounded her through public breakups and career highs and lows alike.

© Getty Denise Richards with Aaron Phypers in 2024

Professionally, Richards remains a pop-culture fixture, best known for her breakout role in Wild Things, as well as appearances in The World Is Not Enough and her more recent turn on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Her blend of Hollywood history and reality-TV candour has earned her a fiercely loyal fanbase – something she acknowledged with heartfelt appreciation in her post.

As she looks ahead to 2026 – which she noted begins on her birthday – Denise struck a hopeful note. "I did have a lot of blessed happy moments… especially the last couple months," she wrote. "Happy new you to those of you that really went through it."