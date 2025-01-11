Taylor Swift's close friend Keleigh Teller shares heartbreaking pictures of destroyed $7.5million home

Keleigh Teller has revealed her Pacific Palisades home with husband Miles Teller has been flattened by the Palisades fire, sharing a series of heartbreaking pictures of the aftermath.

In a carousel on Instagram, Keleigh, who is one of Taylor Swift's closest friends, also revealed that her wedding dress had been destroyed, adding that she "wished" she had "grabbed" it among the personal items she escaped with.

The carousel began with a picture taken out of a car window, snapped as she was driving away from the home with husband Miles.

Final picture Keleigh Teller took of her home with Miles Teller

The billowing smoke can be seen creeping up over the house, and the second picture shows the devastating aftermath, with the house entirely gone and only the remains of Miles' Ford Bronco sitting in their drive.

"Snapped this driving out.." she began in the caption. "To everyone reaching out I can’t thank you enough, your kind hearts have meant the world, I’ll never forget them."

Keleigh went on to praise the local community who had "come out stronger than I could imagine," calling her neighborhood "a little slice of heaven".

"If you’re in the LA area PLEASE get out if you can," she continued. "I wish I grabbed my wedding dress .. wish I did a lot different but it doesn’t matter, stay safe, get out."

The Pacific Palisades fire began on January 7 and was quickly followed by several other fires across Los Angeles County.

A burned car sits next to the remains of a home destroyed during the Palisades Fire on January 8, 2025 in Malibu, California

Over 10,000 structures have been destroyed in the LA County area, and more than 150,000 people remain under evacuation orders with over 160,000 residents under evacuation warning.

At least ten people have died.

Adam Brody and Leighton Meester, Paris Hilton, Tina Knowles, and John Goodman have all revealed that their homes have been leveled by the fire, which has now reached over 20,000 acres and is only 8% contained at time of writing.

Miles and Keleigh were at the Globes two days before the fires

The Eaton fire has burned 14,000 acres and razed several neighborhoods, whIle the Hirst fire in Sylmar is almost at 80% containment.

The Sunset fire — reported to have been caused by an arsonist — has been contained but not before it could burn 60 acres across Runyon Canyon.

The causes of the fires are not yet known, but dry weather conditions and the brutal Santa Ana winds helped create the perfect conditions for fire to spread.