Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy is her mom's twin in resurfaced clip amid 'edited' half-time performance

Blue Ivy Carter has once again proved she is her mother's twin after a resurfaced clip of her dancing was shared by her grandmother, Tina Knowles.

Beyoncé's eldest, 12, whom she shares with husband Jay-Z, was seen showing off her impressive moves in the video, which was taken when she was around the age of six while training at the Debbie Allen Dance Academy.

Tina posted the video on Instagram and wrote in the caption: "Been at it since two! Remember, this is Blue Ivy Carter at like six, killing it on the dance floor."

The proud grandmother was sharing the video to demonstrate to fans that Blue has always been a strong dancer and has trained in the discipline for years after many were in awe of her performance skills alongside her mom at the NFL half-time show on Christmas Day.

Fans were in awe after watching the video and marvelled at how similar she is to her mom. "Blue BEEN ready to eat her mama up on a stage!

© Getty Images Blue Ivy at the half-time show on Christmas Day

"It's been so beautiful to watch her grow, blossom & basically morph into her mother right before our eyes!!!" said one fan.

Another wrote: "Getting ittt since day one!" A third agreed: "She is her mama's child for sure."

© Getty Images Blue dancing with Beyoncé on Christmas Day

Though viewers watching at home were wowed and perhaps surprised by Blue's impressive ability to dance at such a high level, die-hard Beyoncé fans who paid a visit to the Renaissance World Tour in the summer of 2023 were less surprised given that Blue ended up performing on stage most nights beside her superstar mom.

© Kevin Mazur Beyonce's daughter Blue Ivy on stage during the Renaissance World Tour

For the big game day, Blue danced with Beyoncé and the team of dancers for the duration of the 13-minute performance.

It was filmed live during the half-time show between the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans in Beyoncé's hometown of Houston and the set, called Beyoncé Bowl, is now available to stream in full on Netflix.

© Getty Images Many fans loved Beyoncé's performance with her daughter

Blue Ivy's "edited" performance at Beyoncé Bowl

Meanwhile, eagle-eyed fans were quick to comment on how the Beyoncé Bowl on Netflix differed from the live version, with some suggesting this was intentional to "edit" Blue's alleged mistake.

One clip, which went viral online, saw Blue turning in a different direction to the other team of dancers behind her during the throwdown segment of the routine, soundtracked by 'Texas Hold 'Em', but this bit isn't visible in the Netflix version.

However, passionate Beyhive members were quick to defend the move saying it was intentional to let Blue stand out in front of the other performers. Either way, the 12-year-old's confidence and skill is unmatched!

During the epic show, Beyoncé debuted live performances of songs from her Cowboy Carter album and fans were delighted to hear the hits sung live for the first time.

© Getty Images Beyoncé Bowl is on Netflix now

Beyoncé opened up with a high-energy version of 'YA YA' before merging into tracks like 'My House', 'Spaghetti', 'Sweet Honey Buckin'' with Shaboozey and 'Levii's Jeans' with Post Malone.

After the Beyoncé Bowl aired, the superstar immediately took to social media to tease that an announcement was coming on January 14.

Fans are, naturally, hoping for a Cowboy Carter tour while others are convinced it's the release of Act III. We'll have to wait to find out.