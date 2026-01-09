Beyoncé's daughters Blue Ivy and sister Rumi mark special first with famous mom

The 13th annual iHeartRadio Music Awards have recognized Beyoncé and her daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi, marking young Rumi's first-ever award recognition.

Beyoncé and 14-year-old Blue Ivy and eight-year-old Rumi, are nominated for the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards in the category of Favorite Tour Tradition, honoring the Cowboy Carter tour moment when Rumi appeared on stage each night during the performance of "Protector," alongside Beyoncé's mom Tina Knowles and Blue, who was also a lead dancer on the show.

© HELLO! Rumi on stage with her mom, and Blue Ivy (L)

The Cowboy Carter tour was also nominated in the Favorite Tour Style category, which recognizes the most creatively themed concert experience.

Beyoncé launched her 32-stadium Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin' Circuit Tour in Los Angeles on April 28 and wrapped in Las Vegas on July 26. During the final appearance of the tour in Los Angeles, Rumi also surprised fans by appearing with her mom to sing along with the 2003 hit "Dangerous In Love".

© Beyoncé/Instagram Beyoncé, Rumi and Blue Ivy Carter captured on stage while performing on The Cowboy Carter Tour,

Blue and Rumi have been making history since they were born. In 2024 at the age of six, Rumi became the youngest female artist to chart on the Billboard Hot 100 when she also sang on the recorded version of "Protector" which debuted at number 42.

That milestone broke a record previously held by her sister Blue, who was previously the youngest female artist to chart on the Billboard Hot 100 at the age of seven in 2019.

Beyoncé with twins Rumi and Sir

Blue truly came into her own in 2023, when she joined her mom on stage on the Renaissance World Tour as a part of the dance crew.She later returned to the position for 2025's Cowboy Carter Tour, elevating her skills and stage presence to the highest degree, and Beyonce's former dance captain told HELLO! that she was "proud" to see how far Blue had come.

"She used to come in and ask: 'Where are the girls?' She wanted to hang out with the girl dancers, and we would teach her things like ballet," Ashley told HELLO!

© Ashley Everett Blue Ivy dances alongside Ashley Everett

"Even back when she was a little toddler hanging out backstage – we were basically babysitting! Beyonce's like, 'Girl, go get out of here, go with the dancers,' and we would have a time with her!" Ashley added.

Blue also holds other major records: Her cries were used on her father Jay-Z's 2012 track "Glory", which earned her a Guinness World Record for being the youngest person to have an entry on a Billboard chart.

At the age of seven she won the Best Music Video at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards alongside her mom Beyoncé, Wizkid and Saint Jhn, for the song "Brown Skin Girl," making her the youngest individually credited Grammy Award recipient ever.