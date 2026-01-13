Michael Jackson's son, Bigi 'Blanket', looks smitten during lunch date with girlfriend in rare photos

Blanket Jackson radiated happiness during a recent lunch date with his girlfriend and the sweet moment was caught on camera.

The youngest child of the late pop star, Michael Jackson, was snapped enjoying a sunshine-filled meal with his date in a rare public sighting.

Blanket — who now goes by the name Bigi — looked casual and carefree with his long, dark locks worn loose around his shoulders.

Bigi and his girlfriend enjoyed lunch in LA

He opted for a black T-shirt, white shorts and white socks which he teamed with a pair of dark sneakers.

While there wasn't any PDAs between the two, Bigi was beaming as he chatted to his female companion while they stood on the sidewalk after their meal.

Their meal took place at The Oaks Gourmet Market & Coffee in LA, several miles from his home in Calabasas.

Bigi is rarely seen in public and unlike his siblings, Paris and Prince, he prefers a life away from the spotlight.

Bigi beamed at his date

Bigi was only seven years old when his father died and his face was clearly seen by the world for the first time at the King of Pop's memorial service.

The siblings are incredibly close and Prince detailed their bond during an interview with People. "Any moment that I get to spend with my siblings now, especially as we're getting older and our own lives are starting to blossom and grow, every moment that I get with them, any little family dinner, any family outing, is really a special moment," he said.

Bigi was pictured with his female companion over the summer too

He also told Entertainment Tonight: "I would like to think that he [their dad] would be very proud, because I think this was one of his main goals, was not only to spread his message of positivity and happiness but to see it enacted in his kids."

Bigi is believed to be carving out a career in the entertainment industry and previously won the Best Drama award at the Santa Monica Film Festival for his work on Rochelles. He took on the role of director and screenwriter.

Bigi with his siblings Paris and Prince

In the 2012 documentary, Jacksonology: Our Story, Bigi expressed his desire to work in the film industry and said he had always enjoyed making home videos with his family and friends.

Prince — who is newly engaged — has a degree in business administration and is a motorcycle enthusiast with a popular Youtube channel. He's also dedicated to philanthropy, having co-founded the charity Heal Los Angeles, which delivered meals to those in need during the pandemic.

Paris has made waves in the fashion and music industry as a model, actress and singer.