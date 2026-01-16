Meet Sean Penn's model girlfriend who is 35 years his junior

Sean Penn is having a great start of the new year. The 65-year-old actor is currently riding a wave of critical acclaim for his role of Colonel Lockjaw in Paul Thomas Aderson's One Battle After Another and is looking forward to a potential, if not probable Oscar nomination.

And off screen, Sean's personal life is blossoming too. Two days after he celebrated at the Golden Globes with a cigarette indoors, Sean was seen on a walk with girlfriend, Valeria Nicov, 30. The couple, who have a striking height difference, were photographed in Santa Monica. Valeria, who is a model by trade, stands several inches taller than the 5'8" actor.

On their walk, Sean wore a black blazer, white button up, black slacks, and a pair of white sneakers. Valeria looked incredibly chic in all black – a mid-length coat, turtleneck, pants, and sporty tennis shoes.

While Valeria didn't join Sean at the Golden Globes on Sunday, January 11, she has been seen with him on the red carpet before. The two made their debut in November 2024 at the 21st Marrakech International Film Festival and more recently attended the Cannes Film Festival together in May 2025.

So, who is the woman who captured the heart of one of Hollywood's most notorious bachelors? Here's everything HELLO! knows about Valeria Nicov.

© Instagram She's a sought after model Valeria is a model signed with Paris-based agency Premium Models. She's worked for brands like Carolina Herrera, Dada Sport, and Bonanza. A quick scroll on Valeria's Instagram will find dozens of photos showing off her modelesque features.

© Getty Images Like her boyfriend, Valeria is an actor The 30-year-old, who is from Chisinau, Moldova, studied acting at both the RADA Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts and the Cours Florent. She's appeared in Emily in Paris as a bartender and in French TV shows like Mike and Don't Worry About the Kids. And that's not all Valeria can do. According to her talent agency bio, she is fluent in French, English, Spanish, and Russian, can play the piano, and is an experienced horse rider. "Riding the dream," the model captioned a collection of images from her equestrian-themed shoot with Dada Sports in Italy in 2023.

© Marc Piasecki Valeria and Sean started dating in 2024 Per Page Six, the couple were first spotted in September 2024 in Madrid. Sean and Valeria were seen kissing and holding hands. Two months later, they made their red carpet debut. To the 21st Marrakech International Film Festival, Valeria wore a strapless black gown with a black cape and pulled her hair back into a ballerina bun.

© Getty Images She is friends with Camille Razat from Emily in Paris One of Valeria's besties is Camille Razat, who played Camille on seasons one through four of Emily in Paris before leaving ahead of the fifth. Valeria often shares snaps of her friend to Instagram, even calling Camille "ma femme," which means "my wife." While it's not clear how the two met, they both studied at Cours Florent in Paris, so their friendship may have blossomed there. In 2018, Valeria and Camille attended the Paris premiere for Paris Pigalle, which the two both acted in.