Claudia Winkleman makes rare red carpet appearance with husband Kris Thykier at premiere for his new Hollywood film

Claudia Winkleman enjoyed a special date night out with her husband Kris Thykier as she took a break from filming The Traitors. The TV star made a rare red carpet appearance with her other half at the London premiere of a new Hollywood film which he co-produced.

The TV star, 54, looked stylish in a black velvet blazer jacket, worn over a white blouse with a pussy bow tie, and a pair of black leggings. She accessorised with black leather boots, a clutch bag and fingerless mitts, as well as her trademark sleek locks and smokey eye make-up.

She posed alongside a suited husband Kris, also 54, at the premiere for Is This Thing On? which he worked on with Bradley Cooper as director. The film, which stars the actor alongside Will Arnett and Laura Dern, is based on the real-life love story of comedian John Bishop.

Claudia - who is currently hosting the latest season of BBC series The Traitors - and Kris share three children, son Jake, 22, daughter Matilda, 19, and 14-year-old son Arthur. They met through mutual friends, and married in 2000.

The presenter attended the London premiere of film Is This Thing On? with her husband

They have mostly kept their relationship private over the years, but in 2020 Claudia gave Red magazine an insight into their domestic life. "You see, Kris is very Scandinavian," she said of her husband, who is originally from Denmark.

"We've been together for 22 years and he's never once said to me, 'What's for dinner?' It's always been, 'What shall we have for dinner?' We don't have rules, but we look after each other more. So, whoever comes home first normally makes the dinner. It's just about being nice to each other."

The couple, who share three children, married in 2000 (pictured in 2001)

In her book published the same year, Quite, the former Strictly Come Dancing presenter said: "Relationships are strange and what would be an absolute deal-breaker for one person is a sweet quirk to someone else. My husband and I fundamentally disagree about buffets and baby names, yet we have made it work."

Claudia also previously told HELLO! in 2018 that the couple try to share the load. "My husband is very good at the school run, he's quite into it - so we share it. So, this morning, he took my daughter and I took my youngest son," she explained.