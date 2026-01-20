Who is Sarah Silverman's boyfriend? Meet her comedian partner she met playing video games

Sarah Silverman has dated quite a few famous men. From Jimmy Kimmel to Michael Sheen, the comedian's relationships have been front and center of her 38-year-career. And now she is dating another comedian.

The 55-year-old comedian, who was just nominated for a Golden Globe, met her now boyfriend, Rory Albanese, in 2020 while playing Call of Duty: WWII while quarantining during the COVID-19 pandemic. And the two have been together ever since.

"I was very peacefully and happily single," Sarah told People in May 2025. "I felt done [with dating], to be honest. You never know what's around the corner. You just can't predict anything."

Five years after meeting, Sarah and Rory now live together in Los Angeles. Here's everything we know about Rory Albanese.

© Getty Images Like Sarah, Rory is a comedian For almost 15 years, Rory worked behind-the-scenes on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart as a showrunner, executive producer, writer and production assistant. When he left in 2013, Jon Stewart told The Hollywood Reporter: "I'm going to miss him. He's all grown up!" Rory was also an executive producer and showrunner of The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore. While working on The Daily Show, he also performed stand-up comedy across the country with Lewis Black.

© Getty Images Before dating Sarah, Rory was married The 48-year-old comedian met his first wife, Jennifer Flanz, while working for The Daily Show. While its unclear when they divorced, the two seemingly worked closely together on the political comedy show. She was promoted to executive producer the same year Rory left and became the showrunner in 2019.

© Getty Images Rory frequently appears on Sarah's podcast Sarah launched her podcast, The Sarah Silverman Podcast, in late 2019. Since the two met and started dating, Rory has been featured regularly in the "Rory's Side of the Albanese" segment in which he explains his point of view on specific topics. "I'm loving it," Sarah told TIME in 2020. "I'm learning a lot of the lessons over again that you learn in stand-up. I was swearing every other word [in early episodes] because I suddenly felt this immense freedom that you don't have on television, or even on cable."

© Getty Images The two went public with their relationship in 2020 The same year that they met through Call of Duty, they went public with their relationship. During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Sarah confirmed that she was dating Rory. "I started playing Call of Duty: World War II which is great because you get to kill Nazis and stuff. I posted about it and he direct messaged me … and every night, after seven o'clock, we would play," she explained. Howard asked her what the endgame of their relationship was, to which Sarah responded, "[To] like to just be together all the time forever. If Rory was someone who was like, ‘' need to be married,' then yeah, I'd think about it I guess."