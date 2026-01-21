Gigi Hadid shares rare photo of long-haired 'lil bestie' daughter she shares with Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid has shared rare pictures of her blonde daughter Khai as part of a sweet "holiday recap" in a post on Instagram. The model is raising the five-year-old - who seems to be growing into her twin - with her ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik.

Gigi, 30, gave her 76 million fans a winter update with 20 pictures and videos shared to Instagram. They included her modelling shoots, the sunny New York skyline and a butternut squash and sage pasta that she had cooked.

Her only child also featured multiple times, and could be seen playing and baking with her aunt Bella Hadid, 29, during the Christmas season. While followers could see her wavy blonde hair, in an identical shade to her famous mum's, the star was careful to keep her face obscured.

Captioning the heart-warming carousel, she wrote: "Claaassic G snail mail x holiday recap for ya." She revealed she had "got some additions and organized some old favorites to give Khai’s playroom a Christmas-surprise update", showing a sped-up clip of Gigi building a grocery shop for her daughter.

Gigi added that her "lil bestie ended the year with the big chop she wanted", with Khai having her hair trimmed. She finished by "sending everyone a warm Happy New Year hug, and wishing you all a year of joy, peace, and fulfillment”.

Her post has been 'liked' more than 1.3 million times. Among the comments were her younger brother Anwar Hadid, 26, who wrote: "LOVE YOU SO MUCH BIG SISTER!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

Gigi's personal life

Her daughter's name Khai means 'crown' in Arabic, and she is raising her little girl in partnership with the 33-year-old One Direction star. She told Vogue last year that the former couple arrange the custody schedules "months in advance" and that they "have each other's backs".

© Mike Coppola, Getty Gigi and Zayn dated on and off for six years (pictured in 2016)

The couple's six-year on-off relationship came to an end in 2021. "What we are interested in is raising our daughter together," said Gigi, who has been dating actor Bradley Cooper since 2023, to the magazine. "With so much respect for each other, and not just as co-parents, but what we've been through together."

Zayn is currently doing a week-long residency of shows in Las Vegas. The singer has also recently reunited with ex-bandmate Louis Tomlinson for a Netflix road trip documentary, however, there have been rumours of a fallout between the pair.

© Getty Images Louis and Zayn are filming a new US travel show for Netflix (pictured in 2014)

Louis, 34, avoided answering a question about Zayn as he heaped praise on their bandmates Harry Styles, 31, and 32-year-old Niall Horan. The awkward interview moment with Billboard came after reports of a full-blown "physical altercation" between the pair after a day of filming, according to The Sun.

Zara McDermott's boyfriend was asked about the upcoming three-part series, which sees the pair travel across the US together as part of a purported multi-million pound deal. Louis said: "It was his idea, actually. I'll give him credit for that brilliance." However, other than that brief nod to Zayn, the singer then proceeded to gush about Harry and Niall regarding their solo music career success.