Brooklyn Beckham's nanny Sandra is dragged into the heart of the family war

David Beckham's mother, Brooklyn, has been dragged into the heart of the Beckham feud, following the 26-year-old's lengthy bombshell statement

Brooklyn Beckham Sandra Beckham© Getty Images
Brooklyn Beckham's bombshell statement on 19 January broke the internet when he finally spoke up on rumours of a feud with his parents, David and Victoria Beckham. However, in his lengthy statement, which he shared to his Instagram stories, an unexpected member of the wider Beckham family was dragged into the centre of the conflict.

The 26-year-old's wedding day, when he finally tied the knot with his billionaire heiress wife Nicola Peltz, appeared to be a major point of conflict, with various events taking place that fuelled the fire, including complications surrounding a dress, and one about a first dance.

Sandra Beckham is very close with both her son, David, and her grandson, Brooklyn© Getty Images
In his statement, Brooklyn wrote: "During the wedding planning, my mum went so far as to call me 'evil' because Nicola and I chose to include my Nanny Sandra, and Nicola's Naunni at our table, because they both didn't have their husbands. Both of our parents had their own tables equally adjacent to ours."

Though it is tradition to have the couple's parents on either side of them at the top table of the wedding, it appears that Brooklyn and Nicola chose to have their grandmothers with them. Brooklyn's grandmother, Sandra, was on her own, as her ex-husband Ted came to the wedding with his new wife, Hilary, and Nicola's late grandmother attended on her own, as her husband had sadly passed away. The 26-year-old is famously very close with his granny, reportedly spending just as much time with both of his grandparents growing up as he did with David and Victoria, according to The Mirror.

Brooklyn and Nicola's wedding was the centre of conflict

The disputes weren't limited to the wedding planning, however, as the day itself reportedly had many shocking moments that left both guests and the couple feeling rather awkward.

In May 2025, sources spoke to People magazine and E! News about the moment that Brooklyn and Nicola's first dance was "hijacked" by his mother, Victoria. The couple thought that Marc Anthony, a friend of the Beckhams, was gifting them a live first dance performance, but instead, after Brooklyn took to the stage, the singer announced: "Please welcome to the stage the most beautiful woman in the room — Victoria Beckham."

The moment reportedly left the bride in tears as she walked out of the room. In Brooklyn's statement, he backed up these testimonies, adding that his mother "danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. "

"I've never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life," he concluded. There was also conflict surrounding his mother designing Nicola's dress, and Brooklyn alleged that his family sent him "endless attacks" on the night before the wedding.

