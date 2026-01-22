Jane Fonda, 88, turns heads with ageless look in powerful TV appearance

Jane Fonda looked far younger than her 88 years during an appearance on Wednesday's episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where she discussed the importance of political activism.

The octogenarian sat opposite the show's host, Stephen Colbert, in a long-sleeved black shirt with the word "Resist" printed across the chest in sparkling font, pointing to her long history of activism. She wore black trousers and gold earrings to complete the look, and her gray hair fell in tight curls.

Jane is particularly passionate about climate justice, racial equality, and rights for women, LGBTQIA+ people and Indigenous communities, and wore the shirt as a reference to her recent work in restarting the Committee for the First Amendment.

© CBS Jane conveyed a powerful message with her outfit

Her father was part of the original formation of the Committee in 1947, which was created in response to the rise of McCarthyism. Jane has been in the public eye since birth, with her father being the legendary Oscar-winning actor Henry Fonda, best known for his roles in The Grapes of Wrath, 12 Angry Men and On Golden Pond, the latter of which co-starred his daughter.

She has been a beauty and fashion icon for decades, and learned some important tips from some of Hollywood's most iconic stars. "I feel better than I did when I was younger. I have more confidence than I did when I was younger," she told Marie Claire.

"I didn't use to pay very much attention to how I looked. And you know who made me think about it was Katharine Hepburn. We did a movie together called On Golden Pond. And one day she came up behind me, and she reached [over], and she took a hold of my cheeks, and she said, 'What? What does this mean to you?'"

© CBS The Oscar winner's shirt pointed to her history of activism

"She said, 'This is your box, your container, what do you want to say to the world with your container?'" Jane continued. "Up until then, I had thought that being self-conscious was bad, but Katharine Hepburn taught me that being conscious of self is a good thing, that how you present [yourself] is important."

See more age-defying stars below...

WATCH: Age-Defying Stars

The Barbarella star previously shared with Glamour that she learned all about taking care of her skin from French icon Catherine Deneuve. "It's just about keeping my skin from being dry," she explained. "As I've gotten older, my skin and hair have become even drier. So keeping moisturized and protected with sunscreen is pretty important."

"Catherine Deneuve told me a long time ago, like in the '60s, that she switched up her skin creams and didn't always use the same one," Jane added. "And I've heard in the subsequent decades from people who seem to be in the know that this tends to be good for you. So I do that – all to avoid dry skin."

© GC Images Jane shared insight into her beauty routine

Jane, who has suffered several health issues throughout her life – including breast cancer, osteoporosis, and non-Hodgkin lymphoma – shared with Marie Claire that she was now focused on living her healthiest life in her twilight years.

© Getty Images The star has survived several bouts of cancer

"Taking care of your health is very important. And for me, that means being active physically," she said. "Yesterday, you know, I walked a lot up and down the Champs-Élysées, for example, eating fresh, healthy food, sleeping enough. These things are very important, especially as you get older."

"Once you're healthy…I've had lots of cancer, but the underlying foundation [is that] I'm healthy, so that allows me then to also do things in life that make me feel that I'm contributing to the world. When I die, I want to be able to feel I did my best," she concluded.