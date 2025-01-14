Sting's two famous grown-up children from first marriage

Sting and Trudie Styler have been married since 1992 and are the parents of four grown-up children with whom they have a rock-solid bond.

But the former Police frontman was already a proud dad by the time he and Trudie became parents, as he welcomed his two eldest during his first marriage.

Prior to his marriage to Trudie, the multiple award-winning musician, 73, was married to the Northern Irish actress Frances Tomelty from 1976 until 1984.

© Instagram Sting playing guitar at his villa in Tuscany

Sting and Frances welcomed their first child shortly before Sting would form and lead his band, The Police, meaning they began their family before he reached the height of his fame.

Despite becoming an extremely well-known singer and recording artist, Sting, who formerly worked as an English teacher, made sure to continue raising his children with an awareness of hard work and autonomy.

Speaking with People magazine back in 2020, the Every Breath You Take singer said that he always wished for his kids to be independent.

"They're not sitting there waiting for a handout at all, and I wouldn't want to rob them of that adventure in life: to make your own living."

Sting's six kids are: Joe, 47, Kate, 42, Mickey, 40, Jake, 38, Eliot, 33, and Giacomo, 28. He is also a proud grandfather of eight children.

© Instagram/Sting Sting pictured in his Wiltshire manor house

Find out about his two eldest children here…

Sting's eldest son, Joe Sumner

Born in London in November 1976, Joe was born a year before The Police were formed and although he went on to study environmental science, he soon embarked on a musical career just like his dad.

His band, Fiction Plane, has been mostly inspired by rock from when Joe was growing up.

© getty Sting and his son Joe Sumner perform on stage

They supported The Police on their reunion tour in 2007 and then Sting's solo tour in 2017.

Joe is a father to three daughters and one son whom he shares with his wife, Kate.

Sting's eldest daughter, Fuschia Kate Sumner

Sting and Frances' secondborn was their daughter, Fuschia Kate Sumner. Born in London in 1982 in London, Fuschia, who goes by Kate, arrived shortly before her parents split and two years later, they divorced.

Rather than pursuing acting, Fuschia Kate decided to embark on a career in acting like her mother.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images Fuschia Kate Sumner attends the European Premiere after party for "Better Man" at Lio London

She landed credits in films such as Saving Mr. Banks and Billionaire Boys Club but she's also turned her hand to directing and producing.

Fuschia has become a mother herself after welcoming a son last year.

Who was Sting's first wife?

Sting married Northern Irish actress Frances Tomelty who has many TV acting credits to her name. During her career, Frances, now 76, appeared in shows such as Waking the Dead, Bergerac, Silent Witness, Midsomer Murders and more.

© Getty Images English musician and singer Sting with his first wife, Northern Irish actress Frances Tomelty

Sting and Frances were living two doors down from Trudie in the eighties and Trudie and Frances were close friends.

It has been extensively reported that Trudie and Sting began a relationship before the end of his first marriage.

© Taylor Hill, Getty Trudie Styler and Sting have been married since 1992

Trudie told the Guardian back in 2002: "Neither of us are proud of a situation that happened - it just happened.

"We loved each other and we lived together and then we got married and we had more kids. "And that's our life story."

Sting and Trudie went on to welcome four children of their own. They wed in London in 1992 and own multiple homes including a huge manor house in Wiltshire, a penthouse in NYC and a vineyard estate in Tuscany.