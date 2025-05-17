Graham Norton and husband Jonathan's 'emotional' double life change

Graham Norton, 62, has made the major decision to part ways with not one, but two of his beloved homes. The Eurovision presenter has owned a London townhouse for 20 years and a New York residence for 23 years, but now it is time to say goodbye.

"I find that I respond to [houses] in a very emotional way," he wrote in his memoir, So Me, so this wouldn't have been an easy decision for the star.

“We've been thinking about it for a couple of years and I finally feel brave enough to make a huge change to my life," Graham told The Sunday Times.

Graham's London abode is now on the market for £4.95 million and it's a rather unique residence. It's a Grade II-listed Georgian townhouse with an adjoining former warehouse. There's even access to a private beach on the river, a spot that Graham has fond memories of. "My favourite times have definitely been enjoying a drink sitting by the river on a summer’s evening,” he told the publication.

Across the pond, his New York pad held a lot of great memories too. The Manhattan mews was his full-time home when he was presenting in America, and then it became his city bolthole for when he visited The Big Apple. "London is my life and Manhattan is my bit on the side," he joked in his own book.

The property is on the market for a whopping $5.595 million, and someone could buy themselves a former celebrity party pad as Graham has told the New York Times: "There have been lots of parties, big and small, over the years."

2025 Eurovision predictions

Graham is currently out of the country in Basel, Switzerland for his Eurovision presenting duties. He has spoken out about his thoughts for the leaderboard, and while he describes the UK entry, Remember Monday, as "flawless," there are other big contenders, namely two different acts. "It's a big year for party anthems and the two that stand out for me are Miriana Conte representing Malta, and EMMY for Ireland with an unlikely banger about an immortal dog. Cutting through all the noise I think Italy might have a good year with a classic rock ballad performed by Lucio Corsi."

Graham's husband

Graham married Jonathan 'Jono' McLeod in 2022 after six years together and the couple said 'I do' at Bantry House in County Cork, Ireland. The location was a strategic choice. "I got married this year and we had our wedding party near to where my mother lives in Ireland just so she could come. She wouldn't have been well enough to come to London so West Cork it was. And it made me very happy."

Speaking to Attitude magazine, the star spoke about getting married in later life.

"I was older, so I went into it with my eyes wide open. You know the pitfalls of relationships, the dangers. But I met someone who I was willing to take a bet on," he said.