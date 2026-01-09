Sarah Jessica Parker stuns with before-and-after makeover photos

Sarah Jessica Parker stunned as she accepted the Carol Burnett Award at a special event held on January 8, 2026. The 60-year-old was the sixth honoree to receive the coveted award, which is in honor of comedic legend Carol Burnett, and she did so in a way only Carrie Bradshaw could.

To the event, Sarah Jessica wore a shimmering, light gold gown designed by Paolo Sebastian, embellished with a vintage black belt and an Alexander McQueen jacket – a poignant nod to the late designer who famously escorted her to the 2006 Met Gala. But it was her glam that really stood out. The actress donned bold eye makeup and wore her blonde hair long, with loose curls.

The transformation began hours earlier, as her creative team shared a rare before look at the icon. In a candid video shared by hairstylist Chris McMillan, Sarah Jessica was seen in a simple black robe with her natural hair texture on display. Chris worked his magic, using his very own hairspray and a rotation of other tools, to give Sarah Jessica the look she deserved.

The hairstylist shared moments of Sarah Jessica's transformation ahead of the big night, writing: "@sarahjessicaparker ALWAYS GIVING FASHION!!!!" Sarah Jessica's glamorous makeup was executed by Elaine Offers, who used a deep charcoal smokey eye to contrast the soft gold of the gown, writing she was excited to "celebrate [SJP's] amazing body of work."

© Instagram SJP is a glamor icon

Sarah Jessica's golden night

The inaugural Golden Eve: The Golden Globes Honor Helen Mirren and Sarah Jessica Parker aired on Thursday, January 8 and it was a star studded event. Sarah Jessica attended with her husband of nearly 30-years, Matthew Broderick, and their oldest son, James Wilkie, 23.

The couple's 16-year-old twins, Loretta and Tabitha, didn't attend the big night as they are "both experiencing semesters away."

© Instagram Sarah Jessica getting her makeup and hair done ahead of the big night

Of course, Helen Mirren, who received the Cecil B. DeMille Award, was there as well. Also in the audience was Amanda Seyfried, Ted Danson, and Tessa Thompson. In a moment that bridged her most famous role, Colman Domingo led the audience in a Cosmopolitan toast to Sarah Jessica's career.

Later, before bringing his wife on stage, Matthew discussed his life with the Sex and the City star, saying: "We live in New York City, we walk, we take the subway, and if the show took off, how would that impact her life? Well, spoiler alert, [SATC] did take off, and her life did change."

© Instagram Sarah Jessica, Matthew, and their son, James, before attending Golden Eve

He continued: "What neither of us counted on was how much Carrie Bradshaw would change other people's lives."

When Sarah Jessica took the stage to accept her award, she was teary eyed and clutched tissues in her hand. In her speech, she thanked her SATC co-stars, Kristen Davis, Cynthia Nixon, and Kim Cattrall, and one of her greatest inspirations, the 92-year-old Carol Burnett, who was in attendance to witness the tribute. She thanked her longtime attorney who advised her at the beginning of her SATC career to "keep the wardrobe."

© Getty Images Matthew and SJP married in May 1997 and are one of Hollywood's longest reigning couples

But, the crowd really got emotional when she thanked her family, saying: "I love you so deeply and admire so much the people you are becoming, that every day at home and at work, I want to make you proud."

After Sarah Jessica's big night was over, she reflected, saying: "To be presented by my husband and have friends there who I've known forever—those very long relationships are an integral part of my life."