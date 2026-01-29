Take That star Mark Owen's family upheaval for new life in America

Mark Owen may have found fame on UK soil, but he has since swapped the grey British skies for American sunshine as he relocated his family to the sunny shores of California.

The 54-year-old star of Take That reunited with his former bandmates, Gary Barlow and Howard Donald, for the London premiere of their new tell-all Netflix documentary and surprised fans with an impromptu performance ahead of the screening.

Despite belting out the lyrics of their hit Back For Good, when it came to life in Britain, Mark was very much only popping in temporarily for the occasion.

Leaving behind a British postcode in Hampshire for the SoCal lifestyle, Mark moved with his wife, Emma Ferguson, and his three children, Willow Rose, 17, Fox India, 13, and Elwood Jack, 19, in 2021.

Mark's big move

The singer decided to sell up and move across the pond somewhat gradually in the beginning, keeping a house in the countryside for when he returned to UK soil.

However, it was reported in August 2021 that the star put his Hampshire home on the market for £6.5 million, declaring a permanent move to America.

After purchasing the lavish nine-bedroom property in 2010, with stables and a tennis court, over ten years later, Mark and his family said goodbye to the Georgian mansion for good.

Who is Mark married to?

While on the road with one of the UK's most successful boy bands of their generation, Mark met actress Emma in 2004. Two years after their first meeting, the couple announced their engagement in 2006.

The BBC's Doctors star and the musician decided to tie the knot while Mark was performing on the Circus Live tour with Take That, in November 2009. The ceremony was held at a church in Cawdor, Scotland.

Despite being in a relationship with one another for five years, shortly after saying "I do", Mark confessed to infidelity due to his ongoing substance abuse issues at the time and checked into a rehabilitation facility six months later.

In a statement, he announced: "I’m so deeply sorry for the pain my actions have caused my family and friends. I’d like to ask the media to please respect the privacy of my [family] during this difficult time."

The couple weathered the storm, and as Take That celebrated a revival on the night of their documentary screening, Mark and Emma drew closer to their own 16th wedding anniversary.

The Take That docuseries is out now on Netflix.