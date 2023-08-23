Normani looks unreal in a daring cut-out dress we never expected

The former Fifth Harmony star has never looked better

Normani has seriously upped her style game of late – and we are obsessed. The former Fifth Harmony singer looked beautiful in a cut-out mini dress when she enjoyed a dinner date in West Hollywood on Tuesday.

The 'Motivation' hit-maker, 27, was spotted heading out for the evening, rocking a thigh-skimming dress. The daring garment boasted twin cut-outs on the hips, revealing the singer's gym-honed physique.

© Diggzy/Shutterstock Normani was spotted enjoying a night out in West Hollywood on Tuesday

Normani's dress featured a crossover, halterneck design and was perfectly paired with coordinating, understated accessories.

The former X Factor star carried a black quilted bag in one hand and slipped her feet into a pair of strappy heels.

Normani styled her long tresses in loose, flowing waves and sported a flawless makeup look including a flush of coral blushers and a matte, pale pink lip.

© Diggzy/Shutterstock The former Fifth Harmony star looked incredible in her cut-out dress

The star was last pictured at Lori Harvey's swimwear launch in association with REVOLVE, hosted at Villa Fiona in California.

The singer looked gorgeous in a green silk skirt with a thigh-split and a matching bikini top with gold buckle embellishment.

© Diggzy/Shutterstock Normani looked amazing in her halterneck dress and matching heels

Proving she's the queen of coordination, the star added a pair of chunky gold hoop earrings and matching stilettos to complete her beachwear ensemble.

Normani has been experimenting with her style since Fifth Harmony called it quits in 2018 and went their separate ways.

© Shutterstock Normani was last pictured at the Yevrah Swim launch in Hollywood

Revealing in an interview with Elite Daily that their image had been heavily controlled since the girl group first rose to fame on The X Factor USA in 2012, she confessed she was relishing in her newfound freedom.

"With a manufactured girl group, there’s an idea set of what that’s going to look like, so we really didn’t have much wiggle room. We were really kind of told who to be,” Normani said of former bandmates Camila Cabello, Lauren Jauregui, Ally Brooke and Dinah Jane.

© Getty Normani pictured with her former Fifth Harmony bandmates Dinah Jane Hansen, Ally Brooke, Camila Cabello and Lauren Jauregui

"Not just in terms of what we wore, even when it came to the beauty space. It was hard, especially because fashion is a way for me to express how I feel.

"I’m constantly evolving. I like to dress super femme and bold and then I love to wear sweats and hoodies."