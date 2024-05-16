Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Chloe Bailey puts her curves on display in a leopard print thong swimsuit
Halle Bailey’s sister is releasing her new album Trouble in Paradise

Faye James
Senior Editor
2 minutes ago
Chloe Bailey brought the heat to St. Lucia this Wednesday, dazzling her followers with sultry snapshots that showcased her stunning figure in a daring leopard print swimsuit. 

The talented 25-year-old singer-songwriter, known for her rich musical pedigree alongside her sister, Halle Bailey, exuded confidence and glamour in the breathtaking beachside photo shoot.

Gracing her 7.4 million Instagram followers with a series of images, Chloe looked every bit the embodiment of a tropical paradise. 

Her choice of swimwear, featuring a crisscross halter neck design and straps elegantly wrapped around her torso, perfectly highlighted her toned physique. 

Chloe showcases her curves in daring swimsuit© Instagram
The ensemble was daringly complemented by thong bottoms, a bold choice that Chloe revealed in a cheeky shot with her back to the camera. 

Not just content to stun with her wardrobe, Chloe opted for a full face of makeup that seemed to defy the beach setting. 

Chloe's thong swimsuit looks incredible on the singer© Instagram
Her eyes were framed by a smoky eyeshadow and fluttery lashes that accentuated her expressive brown eyes, while her cheeks were artfully contoured and blushed to perfection. 

The look was completed with a nude lipstick paired with a brown liner, enhancing her radiant smile.

Chloe looks stunning on her sun-soaked vacation© Instagram
Chloe's post, captioned 'let me be your paradise,' quickly became a hotspot for admiration and affection from fans and fellow artists alike. 

Among the admirers was none other than Megan Thee Stallion, who expressed her approval with a series of heart-eyed emojis, signaling a stamp of approval from the music industry's elite.

Earlier in the week, Chloe had already set pulses racing with other posts from her tropical retreat, sharing moments from a dynamic performance. 

She expressed her elation and artistic fulfillment in her caption: 'i turned my album in. i performed in my second home of St Lucia. who Jah bless no man curse.'

Chloe and her sister Halle are both singers© Instagram
Adding to her fans' excitement, Chloe playfully cautioned them in another post featuring her in a sleek black swimsuit aboard a boat, "apologies in advance…expect me to be in a bathing suit all week." 

This declaration came as she geared up for the release of her much-anticipated sophomore album, Trouble in Paradise.

Chloe’s upcoming album, which follows her successful debut In Pieces, released on March 31, 2023, promises to be a vibrant soundtrack for the summer. 

Already previewing her new musical direction with singles such as FYS and Boy Bye, Chloe shared with Cosmopolitan, "This album is definitely a summer album — a summer baby like me!"

