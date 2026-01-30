Meet 90s ice hockey legend Mario Lemieux's devoted wife of 33 years and their four children

Mario and Nathalie together in 2000

The NHL star met his wife in 1982 and it was love at first sight for the pair, who tied the knot the following year at Notre Dame Basilica in Montreal, Nathalie’s hometown. The couple were already parents to two-month old daughter Lauren, who attended the lavish affair alongside almost 400 guests.

Mario has previously gushed about how Nathalie helped him through both his career and health problems; the Hall of Fame player previously battled Hodgkin’s disease in 1993 and later a heart problem, one of the catalysts for his retirement in 2006.

"With the back infection, she was my nurse for three months," he told Maclean's Magazine in 1996, per The Canadian Encyclopedia. "She learned how to do the intravenous and all that other stuff. She was there every day."

The couple are also co-founders of the Mario Lemieux Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to cancer research following Mario’s own battle.