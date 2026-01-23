Everything we know about NFL star Aaron Rodgers' mystery wife Brittani

Aaron Rodgers is confusing the internet again! Following the Pittsburgh Steelers's recent playoff exit against the Houston Texans, the 42-year-old quarterback is at a career crossroads, but his personal life is taking center stage. Months after the NFL quarterback confirmed he secretly married his wife Brittani, the hosts of the Sports Gossip Show podcast believe they've finally identified the mystery woman.

The football player, who just completed his one-year deal in Pittsburg, first confirmed his relationship in December 2024 during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. Aaron was discussing Christmas shopping when he ever-so-casually mentioned his girlfriend.

"There was one package left for my girlfriend Brittani that hadn't showed up yet," he said. "I was waiting on this to show up, it showed up today."

© Getty Images Aaron has played in the NFL for 21 seasons

But, for over a year, Brittani was never spotted, earning her the nickname "The Phantom WAG" as she was noticeably absent from team events. This even led some online creators to speculate that the NFL star married a chat bot.

All this was, well we hope, put to rest on Tuesday, January 20 when Madeline Hill and Charlotte Wilder of The Athletic's Sports Gossip Show cracked the case.

During the episode, the podcasters said they were "pretty sure they found" Brittani online. How you may ask? Madeline and Charlotte told their listeners they put the pieces together based on breadcrumbs Aaron left about his sister-in-law.

© Getty Images He dated fellow professional athlete, Danica Patrick for 2 years

According to the two, the football star is "very good good friends [with] a rapper named Mike [Stud], and Mike says he's married to a woman named Kirsty [Seander]." Stay with me folks. Charlotte then claimed that Kirsty "is sisters with Aaron's wife," and that the family includes "a 20-year-old sister-in-law named Mia," whom Aaron previously told The Athletic was "the brains of the family."

The podcasters went on to say: "We are not here to dox these women. If they want to be private, that is fine. We also of course don't know, for sure, if we are correct, however, we are pretty positive." Charlotte even suggested that Aaron was "baiting the media" by providing just enough details about Brittani to be found, potentially setting up a future confrontation over his privacy.

So, maybe we don't know much about Brittani and her relationship with the NFL player, but Aaron has clued the public in on a bit of his relationship. In May 2025, he first sparked rumors when he wore a black ring on his left hand while attending the Kentucky Derby.

A month later, he confirmed he had been married for "a couple of months." Aaron told Pat McAfee: "My private life is staying private. I'm with somebody who wants to be private."

© Getty Images Before she was married to John Mulaney, Olivia Munn dated Aaron

But, the quarterback continued to chat publicly about his marriage. In July 2025, he opened up to Sports Illustrated during Steelers training camp, saying: "When you meet the right one, and you're with the right one, your whole world changes in a second. And to have that person that unconditionally loves you behind the scenes, there's no better feeling in the world, and I have the most incredible wife."

Aaron went on: "I just really love her, and I'm so thankful to have her by my side at the end. When you have that stability and that rock behind you at the house, you feel like you can do anything."

© Instagram While he was dating actress Shailene Woodley, Aaron went on a vacation with Miles and Keleigh Teller

His marriage to Brittani breaks a string of public relationships the football player was involved in. From 2014 to 2017, Aaron dated actress Olivia Munn. After the two broke up, he started dating professional racecar driver Danica Patrick for two years. And in the second half of 2020, Aaron started dating actress Shailene Woodley, even getting engaged in 2021 before ending their relationship in 2022.

The quarterback is now enjoying his private life after not doing "himself any favors" by dating celebrities as he said on The Pat McAfee Show.