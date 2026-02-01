Lily Collins shares emotional birthday tribute to music legend dad Phil amid his health battle

Lily Collins has shared a deeply personal birthday tribute to her father, music legend Phil Collins, as he marked his 75th birthday – a milestone that comes after years of serious health challenges.

The Emily in Paris star, 36, took to Instagram on Saturday to honour her dad with a touching post featuring a recent photo of the pair together, as well as a nostalgic throwback showing Phil carrying her as a young child. In the present-day snap, Lily beamed as she cuddled close to her father, radiating warmth and gratitude.

Lily Collins and her famous dad Phil

"Yesterday Dad turned 75 and I feel so grateful to have celebrated together," Lily wrote. "For all you've accomplished, all the joy you've brought so many all over the world for all these years… all the lessons we've learned, all the memories we've shared, and all the new ones to come, thank you."

She continued with an emotional reflection on their bond, adding: "I count myself so lucky to have hugged you, laughed with you, and reminisced with you on such a monumental day. Proud is an understatement. Love you to the moon and back again."

Lily with her dad as a child

Phil, who officially retired from touring in 2022, is the father of five children – three sons and two daughters – with Lily one of his most high-profile. Two of his sons, Simon and Nic Collins, have followed in his musical footsteps and forged careers as drummers, a legacy that clearly runs deep within the family.

The birthday celebration comes just days after Phil spoke candidly about his ongoing health struggles. The Genesis frontman has long been open about living with type 2 diabetes and complications stemming from a serious spinal injury sustained in 2007.

Lily's sweet birthday tribute

In recent interviews, he revealed he has undergone five knee operations, relies on a 24-hour live-in nurse to manage his medication, and spent months in hospital after multiple health issues converged at once.

Speaking to Zoe Ball for BBC Two's Eras – In Conversation, Phil reflected honestly on a difficult period marked by surgeries, COVID exposure in hospital, kidney issues and mobility challenges. "There is life in the old dog yet," he said, adding that while he now walks with assistance, his determination to recover remains strong.

© Mondadori via Getty Images In his later years, Phil started performing sitting down

Despite a famously complicated personal life – including marriages to Andrea Bertorelli, Jill Tavelman and Orianne Cevey – Phil spoke with pride about his children and the bond they share. "My kids are amazingly well adjusted considering some of the things that they've been through," he said. "I'm very, very proud of all of them."

As he looks ahead, Phil hinted that music may not be completely behind him. "You've gotta start doing it to see if you can do it," he said, suggesting there may still be creative chapters left to explore.