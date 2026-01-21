Meghan Trainor reveals special significance of newborn baby's name as she welcomes third child via surrogate

Congratulations are in order for pop star Meghan Trainor and her husband, Daryl Sabara, after they welcomed their third child via surrogate on Sunday, January 18. The "All About That Bass" singer took to Instagram to share the happy news, alongside several photos of the bub and her older siblings, Riley and Barry.

"Our baby girl Mikey Moon Trainor has finally made it to the world thanks to our incredible, superwoman surrogate," Meghan began in the caption, after marking the date she was born.

"We are forever grateful to all the doctors, nurses, teams who made this dream possible. We had endless conversations with our doctors in this journey and this was the safest way for us to be able to continue growing our family."

© Instagram Meghan welcomed her daughter on January 18

"We are over the moon in love with this precious girl. Riley and Barry have been so excited, they even got to choose her middle name. We are going to enjoy our family time now, love you all," she concluded.

Fans and friends were overjoyed for Meghan and Daryl, with Jenna Bush Hager commenting a series of heart emojis while British singer Jessie J wrote: "My [heart] is bursting for you all," and Swedish pop star Zara Larsson chimed in: "Congrats to your beautiful family."

The 32-year-old, who tied the knot with her Spy Kids star husband in 2018, is already a mom to Riley, four, and Barry, two, and has been open in the past about wanting a large family.

© Instagram Meghan's sons Riley and Barry gave Mikey her middle name

"Riley was like our trick baby; he was so easy, I was like, 'Let's have six. This is a joke,'" she said on The Jennifer Hudson Show. "And then after two, I was like, 'We're doing more?' I still want four, four is my dream…but baby number two, he's testing me."

Learn more about Meghan's motherhood journey below...

WATCH: Meghan Trainor reveals the gender of her second baby

She later told People that she wanted daughters as well as sons in the future. "Where I am right now is far beyond anything I could have ever dreamed of," Meghan said. "I always wanted a family. Check. Now I need some daughters."

The blonde beauty revealed that she struggled with her mental health after Barry's birth in July 2023. "A month after having my second baby, I hit a breaking point," she told Today. "I was having a panic attack, and I was just over-exhausted, but I felt like I was dying. I felt if I stood up, I would pass out. I didn't feel safe holding the baby, and at the same time, I felt like my body was giving up on me."

© Instagram Mikey is her third child with actor Daryl Sabara

Meghan shared that she immediately contacted her doctor to get help, with the support of her husband and her team. "If you're a parent and feel like you can't ask for help, know that you can," she added. "Even if it's as small as asking a friend or your partner or your pets, talk to somebody – get it out. If you feel like you're drowning, there are life rafts, I promise. You will be OK as long as you ask for help."

© Instagram Meghan has been open about the difficulties of motherhood in the past

The TV personality shared that she still wanted to have more kids and would lean on the support of others if times got hard. "Being a parent isn't easy – especially not today. And yet, being a mom is my favorite thing in the world. Parents just need more support," she said.

"I want four kids, and I don't know how I'm going to do it, but I know that's what my heart really wants, so I'm going to figure it out with my team of soldiers and angels around me. We will find a way."