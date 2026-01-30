Cruz Beckham's girlfriend Jackie Apostel recreates his mother Victoria's exact look - it's uncanny

Are we seeing double? Because Cruz Beckham's music producer girlfriend, Jackie Apostel, just recreated one of his Spice Girl mother, Victoria Beckham's, most stylish looks to date - and their resemblance is uncanny.

Jackie and Cruz were heading out in Notting Hill last week, being seen for the first time since Brooklyn Beckham's bombshell statement, during which he claimed he "doesn't want reconciliation with his family."

During the outing, Jackie channelled one of VB's most chic looks ever, wearing the leopard print coat of dreams. Underneath, the brunette bombshell showed off her long legs in a pair of sheer black tights and leather knee-high boots.

© CLICK NEWS AND MEDIA Jackie looked so fabulous

She slicked her chocolate tresses back into a claw clip, leaving tendrils free to frame her face, slipping on her glasses, not forgetting her chic brown handbag and Stanley cup in hand.

A very similar look was worn by Posh Spice in 2018. Touching down in NYC, VB had her signature pout ready for the cameras as she too rocked a pair of glasses - only hers were tinted and oversized.

© BACKGRID The look was so similar to one wore VB in 2018

Like Jackie, Victoria went for an all-black ensemble underneath comprised of a black roll neck to battle the blistering Big Apple temperatures and wide-leg trousers.

Uncanny valley

This isn't the only time the pair have been complimented for their uncanny resemblance. As one of the Beckhams' inner circle, Jackie has worn a VB masterpiece on more than one occasion and every time bears a resemblance to the fashion designer.

Jackie showed her appreciation for Victoria's bespoke piece

Back in November, celebrating David's knighthood, Jackie wore a stunning burnt orange VB original. The elegant satin gown featured a daringly low back, thigh-high slit up one side and a lavish gold chain halterneck design.

Sharing her appreciation for the piece, Jackie wrote: "And just when I thought nothing could top the last dress @victoriabeckham. Thank you for this beauty," in a gushing post on Instagram.

Amid the drama

Despite the family drama, Cruz and Jackie have been getting ready as the youngest Beckham brother is preparing for his first-ever string of shows with his band, Cruz Beckham and The Breakers. The shows begin with an intimate gig at London’s 150-seater Courtyard Theatre on 27 March.