Kim Kardashian's 'crazy' relationship with famous boyfriend we all forgot about

As part of reality TV's first family, Kim Kardashian's dating life is among the most talked about in the celebrity world. Reports are currently swirling that the mother-of-four is spending time with racing icon Lewis Hamilton, though the All's Fair star claimed on her sister Khloe Kardashian's podcast this week that she hasn't dated anyone for over a year.

Though she is keeping quiet about her new romance, her interview on the Khloe in Wonderland episode did see Kim reveal a famous ex we never knew about.

Kim spoke candidly to her younger sister, with the siblings not only dispelling rumours about the family "curse", addressing Kim's longstanding feud with Taylor Swift and sharing the truth about their sleepover with Britney Spears last year, but also revealing a private detail about Kim's dating life.

Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian chatted on Khloe's podcast

Kim Kardashian's famous ex-boyfriend

Kim's relationships are always headline news – from her marriages to basketball star Kris Humphries and rapper Kanye West, to her high-profile romance with comedian Pete Davidson – but before she rose to fame in the early 2000s, Kim was already in the celebrity world, dating a member of one of the most famous families to ever exist.

On the podcast, Kim revealed that during her teen years, she dated TJ Jackson, the son of Tito Jackson, nephew of Michael Jackson, with Kim saying she dated TJ "for years" when she was 14.

TJ Jackson and Kim Kardashian dated when they were teenagers

Speaking about their relationship, Kim revealed that dating TJ came with unique benefits, including going to Michael Jackson's Neverland ranch. "It's a magical place," she shared. "TJ threw my [14th birthday party] there. We took a party bus. Those were magical times, we had the greatest childhood."

Kim Kardashian dated TJ Jackson as a teen

Despite the magic, Kim said dating TJ was "horrific" at times, with the Jackson offspring's mother, Delores Jackson, murdered while they were together. Kim attended the murder trial with her boyfriend, and shortly after, she was part of the OJ Simpson murder trial, as her father, Robert Kardashian was famously the attorney representing OJ.

"My boyfriend at the time was going through trials with his uncle [Michael Jackson] and it was back-to-back to back trials, as a 14-year-old, going and testifying in a murder trial, supporting my boyfriend at the time… being thrown into before I was 15 years old, that's crazy."

Are Kim and TJ still in touch?

Elsewhere in the podcast, Kim reveals she and TJ are still on good terms, sharing that she contacted her ex after she purchased a jacket, hat and necklace owned by his uncle Michael Jackson in an auction.

TJ Jackson in 2020

Upon telling TJ she had his uncle's possessions, Kim revealed TJ responded well, saying it was "cool" that she had it.