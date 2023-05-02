Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's relationship timeline

Kim Kardashian made headlines after announcing she was dating American comedian, Pete Davidson in October 2021, and the pair went on to have quite the whirlwind romance.

After three marriages it's safe to say that the fashion mogul holds no bars when it comes to finding 'Mr. Right' and it appeared that the comedian popped up at just the right time after Kim divorced her husband of six years, Kanye West. The former couple share four children, North, nine, Saint, seven, Chicago, five, and Psalm, three.

Kim and Pete were spotted chatting at the Met Gala

Whilst Pete and Kim certainly had ample chemistry, the former loved-up duo eventually split in 2022 but were spotted all smiles together at Monday night's Met Gala of which you can see the full rundown here.

Keep scrolling to find out everything you need to know about Kim and Pete's relationship…

How did Kim and Pete meet?

The pair first met when Kim and her ex-husband, Kanye, went for dinner with the comedian and Timothée Chalamet to celebrate Kid Cudi’s birthday in 2019. But flames first officially sparked between the former couple after the SKIMS founder split from her ex-husband. She went on share a quick kiss with Pete in 2021 whilst hosting Saturday Night Live.

Kim and Pete dated for nine moths

The beloved comedy show saw Kim and Pete take part in a hilarious sketch in which the comedy star played Aladdin, and the KKW Beauty mogul played Jasmine.

When did Kim and Pete become a couple?

After the two locked lips on the show, Pete asked for Kim's number which sparked a slew of casual dates between them but they didn't go Instagram official until January 2022 when they were spotted enjoying a sun-soaked trip to the Bahamas together.

In the photos shared to Kim's Instagram, there was a shadow that eager fans at the time speculated to be Pete's. They were also spotted boarding a boat together at the sunny destination. In February 2022, Pete referred to Kim as his girlfriend whilst being interviewed on camera by People Magazine.

READ NOW: Kim Kardashian's boyfriend Pete Davidson is 'so excited' to be a father

REVEALED: Five biggest bombshells from The Kardashians season three trailer

But it wasn't until March 2022 that the SNL star featured officially for the first time on Kim's Instagram account in a loved-up photo dump and major PDA moment.

Are Kim and Pete still a couple?

Despite their obvious chemistry, the pair parted ways in August 2022 after just nine months together. Since the split, Kim hasn't been officially linked to a new beau yet, whilst Pete briefly dated supermodel Emma Ratajowski before meeting his now girlfriend, Chase Sui Wonders.

What happened to Kim and Pete?

Whilst neither Kim nor Pete confirmed the reason for the split, it was reported that they couldn't handle the long distance and their demanding lifestyles. Kim remained in Calabasas during the majority of their relationship whilst Pete was filming in Australia which reportedly added an additional strain to their relationship.

© Gotham Kim and Pete had undeniable chemistry

Other sources speculated that Kim's ex-husband Kanye also put pressure on the relationship after he publicly attempted to win his wife back after their divorce. He also spoke publicly about his dislike for Pete and included the words: "God saved me from the crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson's ***," in his song Eazy.

How old was Kim when she dated Pete?

Kim was 41 when she met Pete who was 27 at the time. A number of news outlets also cite their 14-year age gap as another reason their relationship didn't work out.

Do Kim and Pete still talk?

Although news of the split came as a shock, it was reported that there appears to be no bad blood between the former couple who appeared to have a friendly catch-up at this year's Met Gala as they were pictured all-smiles alongside Usher. Kim was even spotted reaching for Pete's hand during the conversation!

Kim even looked like she was going to grab Pete's hand

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.