James Martin addresses cancer battle in rare update

Saturday Morning presenter James Martin has shared a rare health update after undergoing surgery for cancer.

During an appearance on Monday's instalment of Lorraine, the celebrity chef spoke at length about his tour and his current health.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock James Martin shared a rare health update on Lorraine

When asked whether everything was "good" with his well-being, James, 51, told Lorraine Kelly: "Yes, the stitches have fallen out, as you know, the last time I was on, I was in the middle of operations. As we speak, the stitches have fallen out of my body at the moment and that's all clear, onwards and upwards!"

In response, TV host Lorraine said: "I'm really pleased, it's great, great news!"

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock The TV chef also discussed his upcoming tour

James first went public with his cancer diagnosis when he issued a public apology over the way he spoke to his crew in a series of voice recordings obtained by The Sun.

In response to the recordings, he explained: "I was then diagnosed with cancer on my face and I had to have surgery, which I couldn't do until two days before Christmas when we had finished filming. Since then it has returned on several occasions and I have to have regular treatments."

James insisted he "sincerely apologised" to the crew at the time of the incident.

© Shutterstock James Martin on This Morning

He later shared a subsequent health update towards the end of last year when he performed a tour show in Liverpool's Philharmonic Hall. Sharing details of his cancer, he told his fans: "For me personally, I've been through a lot of [expletive] with cancer but I'm getting sorted at the end of next month.

"I will be back fighting at the end of February but I'm going on a little bit of a break to get that sorted. I just wanted to say thank you for all your support and all your messages."

© Shutterstock James has been incredibly candid about his battle with facial cancer

James's health update comes after he split from his TV producer girlfriend Louise Davies after dating for 12 years.

A spokesperson for the chef confirmed that while they parted ways in December 2023, the former couple have remained friends. More recently, the 51-year-old was spotted in Mayfair alongside personal trainer Kim Johnson, sparking romance rumours.

Prior to his separation from Louise, James was very open about how he had "no interest" in marriage, and never made plans to start a family. He previously told Prima magazine: "Would I do the same thing again? Probably, because it's made me who I am. And why does everybody have to follow the norm anyway?"

© Getty Images James and Louise parted ways in December 2023

Meanwhile, during a candid chat with Sunday People in 2019, James explained: "No, it [marriage] doesn't interest me in the slightest, mainly because I've catered for so many weddings, really.

"I admire people who do it, that's fine, but I'm quite happy. I don't need to spend 60 grand on a day, no, I'm more than happy thanks."