National Television Awards: Stars share their best moments
National Television Awards: Stars share their best moments

The stars well and truly let their hair down at Wednesday's National Television Awards, and lucky for us, many of them documented their night out on social media offering us a behind-the-scenes glimpse at one of the biggest nights in television.

From Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield's all-nighter to Mark Wright's birthday celebrations, we've rounded up some of the best moments from the night...

Photo: © Instagram
Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield were in high spirits during the awards, and documented their evening on Instagram.

"NTA's here we go!!!!! Xxx" Holly wrote at the start of the night.

Photo: © Instagram
The presenting duo were in a celebratory mood after winning the award for Best Live Magazine Show.

"You've made us very very happy!!! Thank you! #ntas @schofexxx💋💋💋", Holly told fans.

Photo: © Instagram
They may have been due back on screens at 10.30am, but Holly, Philip and Rylan didn't let that stand in the way of their celebrations. The trio did a round of shots as they celebrated their win.

Holly shared another picture of their night out, writing: "Here we go!!! @schofe@rylanclarkneal #nta xxx"

Photo: © Instagram
While they didn't win any awards, The Voice cast were also enjoying their night out judging by the selfie posted by Emma Willis on Instagram.

"#NTAs here we goooooooo!!! 🎉🎉🎉" she captioned the photo.

Photo: © Twitter
Ant and Dec were crowned Best TV Presenters for the 15th year in a row, but they weren't taking their win for granted. Taking to Twitter after their win, the duo tweeted: "Thank you, thank you, thank you to those of you who voted for us and our shows. Massively grateful. Big love to you all."

Photo: © Instagram
Fearne Cotton and Keith Lemon showed off their "Loser faces" after missing out on the Best Entertainment programme award.

Photo: © Instagram
Caroline Flack was one of the other stars who documented her evening on Instagram, with her highlight meeting "jungle queen" Vicky Pattison who recently won I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

Photo: © Twitter
The cast of Coronation Street were making the most of their night away from the cobbles, with Kym Marsh cosying up for a selfie with her co-stars Antony Cotton and Jennie McAlpine.

Photo: © Instagram
Mark Wright celebrated his 29th birthday at the awards, and his sister Jessica took to Instagram to share a photo of them together from the event.

"Me & @wrighty_ tonight at#ntas close in age & felt like we were each other's twin growing up even though we fought like cat & dog too. Happy birthday bro," Jessica wrote.

Photo: © Twitter
Susanna Reid was joined by her "work husband" to present an award at the National Television Awards. While Piers described their outing as "date night", Susanna quickly quipped that it was more like "fright night".

