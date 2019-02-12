﻿
Celebrity lovebirds that are just #couplegoals

For Valentine's Day this year, we're celebrating the seriously loved-up couples who make us feel all warm and fuzzy inside. Some of these lovebirds have really gone the distance with each other. Want something that will make you smile and melt your heart? Well, you're in the right place. Join us on a journey of love and passion, celebrity style, starting with...

Peter Andre and wife Emily are the proud parents to two children, Amelia and Theo, while junior doctor Emily is also a stepmum to Peter's two children from his marriage with Katie Price, son Junior and daughter Princess.

They married in 2015 and despite their much-talked about age gap, Peter, 45, and Emily, 29, are one of the happiest UK celebrity couples. Is another baby on the cards? Peter has said he is warming to the idea of a third child together, now that Theo's a bit older.

Christine and Frank Lampard tied the knot in 2015 after many years of dating. Here they look as loved up as they always have done. The couple became parents to baby Patricia last year, with their daughter's name a sweet nod to Frank's late mum.

How cute is this photo of George and Amal Clooney? The lovebirds have been married for four years and have since welcomed twins, Alexander and Ella. 

Together, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend make one fiesty couple. The two have a daughter called Luna who features in their many Instagram selfies, as well as a baby boy Miles. Adorable!

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds met while filming Green Lantern in 2010 and married two years later, after buying a house together in New York. They also have two young daughters and the family were sweetly pictured when Ryan was awarded his Hollywood Walk of Fame Star.

Justin Timberlake and his wife Jessica Biel are always clowning around - and we love them for it! They started dating in 2007, got engaged in 2011 and married a year later. The couple welcomed their son Silas in 2015.

The ultimate power couple, David and Victoria Beckham have been together for nearly 20 years. The duo, who renewed their wedding vows a couple of years ago, seem just as loved up as ever. They have four children, sons Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and daughter Harper whom all frequently feature in the couple's Instagram snaps at home and on holiday.

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright are always photographed with smiles on their faces. The stars married in 2014 in a wedding exclusively covered by HELLO! magazine. Are babies on the cards? Michelle has said she and Mark would like to wait a few years.

Frankie and Wayne Bridge were actually introduced to each other by James Corden! They've been married since 2014 and have two young sons together.

Neil Patrick Harris and husband David Burtka married shortly after same-sex marriage became legal in the state of New York in 2014. The couple had been together since 2007 and had Elton John perform at their wedding ceremony. They had twins Harper and Gideon by a surrogate. 

One of the most fashionable couples in the world, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West always look cool together, especially in this rare photo of the rapper smiling. Kanye proposed to Kim on her 33rd birthday after having daughter North that same year. They married in a luxury wedding ceremony in Italy which was filmed for Keeping Up With the Kardashians. They welcomed their son Saint in 2015 followed by a daughter Chicago in 2018, via surrogate. Their fourth child is on the way!

