﻿
12 Photos | Celebrities

Celebrity men who look better with age: From George Clooney to Daniel Craig

These men have aged like a fine wine…

...
Celebrity men who look better with age: From George Clooney to Daniel Craig
You're reading

Celebrity men who look better with age: From George Clooney to Daniel Craig

1/12
Next

Inside Britain's Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon's house
george clooney
Photo: © Getty Images
1/12

The years have been very kind to some celebrities – who just keep getting more attractive the older they get. From the likes of Hollywood movie royalty George Clooney to our very own Tom Hardy and Daniel Craig, they are all proof that another candle on the birthday cake is far from a bad thing. Not only have their looks blossomed but their acting careers have too. Of course, we're not saying that their good looks have led to better roles, but it certainly hasn't hindered their careers either – some stars on our list have even been nominated for an Oscar, the most coveted recognition of an outstanding performance in Hollywood, while others have even gone on to win one. Keep scrolling to see celebrity men who look better with age…

George Clooney

George Clooney made women swoon when he first burst onto the Hollywood scene in the 80s. But who knew the once-eternal bachelor would only get better with age? With a dapper dress sense, a neater haircut and trimmed eyebrows, the big-screen star has managed to look far more dashing than he did decades ago.

idris elba
Photo: © Getty Images
2/12

Idris Elba

Idris Elba has always been an attractive man, but the addition of his greying beard and tailored suits really makes us look twice.

tom hardy
Photo: © Getty Images
3/12

Tom Hardy

Tom Hardy is definitely one who has grown into his looks – and his clothes. The actor has bulked up his physique after taking on a number of high-profile and demanding roles in films such as The Dark Knight Rises and Bronson. We think he just keeps getting better and better.

Keep clicking for more photos of celebrity men who look better with age...

brad pitt
Photo: © Getty Images
4/12

Brad Pitt

A baby-faced Brad Pitt delighted his fans with his blonde hair and clean-cut image in the 90s. Now, he sets hearts aflutter with his stubbly beard and rugged appearance.

MORE: What is Brad Pitt's net worth?

daniel craig
Photo: © Getty Images
5/12

Daniel Craig

His piercing blue eyes are still striking, but his former flattened haircut did nothing for Daniel Craig's dashing good looks. The star looks far better decades later, especially when he's playing a certain James Bond…

will smith
Photo: © Getty Images
6/12

Will Smith

The good-looking Fresh Prince of Bel-Air turned into a fully-fledged heartthrob king of the big-screen. What is Will Smith's secret?

hugh jackman
Photo: © Getty Images
7/12

Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman looked cute as a young man. But his handsome smile and twinkly eyes have given him a brooding air in older age.

MORE: Look back at Hugh Jackman's wedding and marriage to Deborra-Lee Furness

james mcavoy
Photo: © Getty Images
8/12

James McAvoy

The years really have been good to James McAvoy, whose Hollywood transformation has seen not only his looks become more distinguished but his wardrobe has seen a great improvement too. His baggy T-shirts have been replaced with slick suits and some well-groomed facial hair.

hugh laurie
Photo: © Getty Images
9/12

Hugh Laurie

He rocked geek chic in the 90s. But Hugh Laurie has well and truly grown into his handsome looks.

matthew mcconaughey
Photo: © Getty Images
10/12

Matthew McConaughey              

Matthew McConaughey still has the cheeky smile, but maturity has done wonders for his rugged appearance.

gary barlow
Photo: © Getty Images
11/12

Gary Barlow

He may not be a Hollywood star, but we think Gary Barlow more than deserves his place in this gallery. During his Take That days, his lifestyle was so hectic that a lot of the strain could be seen in his image. The star now approaches life with a healthier touch and has never looked better.

benedict cumberbatch
Photo: © Getty Images
12/12

Benedict Cumberbatch

Gone are the awkward red carpet poses and ill-fitting suits – Benedict Cumberbatch is now a man of confidence, and it certainly shows.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...