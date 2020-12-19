7 Strictly Come Dancing relationships that didn't stand the test of time

Strictly Come Dancing is known for its romances just as much as all the dazzling performances on the dancefloor, and while some stars become lifelong friends, other celebrities and their partners grow a lot closer.
However, over the years, some of these well-publicised relationships have broken down and some couples have fallen victim to the infamous curse. Here at HELLO!, we take a look at all the romances that blossomed and then sadly ended...
Flavia Cacace and Vincent Simone
Flavia and Vincent initially joined Strictly as a couple who had lived and danced together for 11 years. When they broke up, the Italian-born professional dancer began seeing former EastEnders actor Matt Di Angelo.
Vincent was distraught even though they were already separated. He hadn't seen it coming because of Matt's youth - the actor was 20 at the time - and took time to move on.
"This one is a baby," Vincent reflected at the time. "He's not Flavia's type."
Vincent and Flavia met when they were teenagers, were professional dance partners for 13 years and had lived together for 11 years.
Matt and Flavia went on to date for three years before their romance ended in 2010, and a few weeks later the dancer revealed she was dating her latest celebrity dance partner, actor Jimi Mistry - whom she is now married to.