Gordon Ramsay is renowned for his frank and candid comments when it comes to cooking – anyone who has watched Hell's Kitchen will know how nerve-wracking it can be for budding chefs to serve up their food for the celebrity chef to judge. However, this week a brave group of Twitter users began sending the 50-year-old photos of their meals, and asking for his feedback – and he happily obliged. Gordon caused a social media frenzy as he began reviewing members of the public's breakfasts, lunches and dinners, and many more users began to join in the fun.

From his hilarious puns to handy cookery tips to brutal critiques, we've rounded up some of our favourite responses from the Kitchen Nightmares star – check them out below…

The father-of-four owns a Michelin-starred restaurant and is renowned for his talents in haute cuisine, so it comes as no surprise that Gordon has high standards when it comes to food. Unfortunately for a few users this means their dishes didn't live up to his expectations – and the chef wasted no time in showing off his sense of humour with a series of frank responses.

For some foodies, Gordon was more than happy to impart some of his culinary wisdom as he gave them a tip or two on how to improve their meals. Some were meant in jest – for example when one user burnt toast – while others proved to be genuinely helpful comments, including how to improve a child's birthday cake to make it tastier for little ones.

Despite the majority of users failing to impress Gordon with their foodie creations, a few budding chefs managed to win his approval! The MasterChef Junior judge gave credit where it was due to a select lucky few, particularly praising one homemade pizza which included a "homemade San Marzano tomato sauce and buffalo mozzarella, fresh basil pesto drizzle".

