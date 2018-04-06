The Queen's preferred tastes: Marmite and crust-free sandwiches

We know the phrase well: breakfast like a king, lunch like a prince and dine like a pauper. But, as the Queen breaks a record set by her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria to become the longest-serving British monarch in history, we take a look at what exactly makes it to the Queen's plate...



Twice a week, Queen Elizabeth flicks through a menu, marking her preferred dishes with a tick. According to The Telegraph, dishes that make the royal cut are likely to include either chocolate or ingredients from her farms.



The Queen likes Marmite with her mushrooms, and sandwiches that are crust-free



She relishes the strawberries grown at Balmoral, and the white peaches from her greenhouses at Windsor Castle. Fillets of beef and venison from Sandringham and Balmoral, meanwhile, are turned into Gaelic steak, served with a sauce of mushroom, cream and whisky.



And on Sundays, Her Majesty perhaps unsurprisingly tucks into a roast after church – but it's a well-done end slice of a joint, not rare.



Former royal chef Owen Hodgson reveals that our monarch likes a touch of Marmite with her mushrooms, and that sandwiches are served to perfection, without crusts.



The Queen enjoys Twinings' English breakfast tea every morning; here pictured in 1999



"The perfect tuna sandwich", he says, is prepared by "cutting the loaf lengthways, buttering both sides, adding the tuna-mayonnaise mixture and thinly sliced cucumber, with a crack of pepper." The two lengths are then folded over, the crusts removed, and eight identical triangles are cut.



"The Palace kitchen was all about the detail," he adds.



Meanwhile, Darren McGrady, who was personal chef to the Queen and then to Diana, Princess of Wales, says, "Sadly, the Queen is not a foodie. She eats to live, unlike Prince Philip who loves to eat and would stand and talk food all day."



The new portrait marking the Queen's record was released on Wednesday

Darren, who now owns a fine dining catering company and personal chef service in Dallas, Texas, and has penned his own memoirs called Eating Royally, also remembers: "The Queen loved scrambled eggs with smoked salmon and a grating of truffle. But she was too frugal to ever order fresh truffles and only really enjoyed them at Christmas when the truffles were sent as a gift."



Typically, though, the Queen likes cereal and fruit for breakfast, accompanied by English breakfast tea in a bone china cup and saucer.



Afternoon tea is a daily fixture at the Palace, and often comes with chocolate perfection pie or chocolate biscuit cake, made with McVitie’s Rich Tea biscuits. Servings are kept small.



Tradition has, of course, made its way into the royal kitchens – the chocolate ganache sponge cake that is served at birthdays for the Queen and her family was created by Queen Victoria's chef.