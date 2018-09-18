What Kate Middleton eats in a day – her healthy but adventurous diet See what the Duchess loves to eat with her friends and family

The Duchess of Cambridge is known for her slender figure, and has quickly snapped back into shape after the births of all three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. But just what does Kate eat on a daily basis to maintain her slim figure? And what are her favourite indulgences? We've rounded up some of Kate's favourite dishes – including some adventurous international cuisine such as spicy curries and fresh sushi…

Kate is a big fan of sushi:

Prince William revealed he and Kate were big sushi fans during a visit to Japan House London, where he met Japanese chef Akira. "Very impressive," the royal said as he tucked into some salmon sashimi. "Thank you very much. My wife and I love sushi. We might have to come down here for lunch when no one else is in." The Duke's admission appears to debunk the myth that members of the royal family aren't allowed to eat seafood, and shows they like to experiment with different foods from around the world.

The Duchess doesn't shy away from spicy food:

Kate's tastes appear to be more on the adventurous side than her husband's, with the Duchess revealing that while she loves spicy food, William "struggles" with hotter dishes. The mum-of-three is such a fan that she was said to have pregnancy cravings for curry while expecting Prince George, and tucked into a homemade vegetable dish made by Indian couple Chan Shingadia and her husband Hash who run the Spar shop in Kate's village of Upper Bucklebury, Berkshire.

Kate loves lamb:

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are said to be big fans of lamb, and even served their wedding guests a saddle of side lamb at the royal wedding in 2011. Kate also sampled a lamb dish while attending the Taste of British Columbia Food Festival in 2016; heading to chef Vikram Vij's stand tp sampled some of his 'Wine-Marinated Lamb Popsicles in Fenugreek Cream Curry', which he renamed 'Maharajah's Lamb Popsicles' for the purpose of their visit.

But often goes meat-free:

She may be a meat-eater, but Kate often chooses vegetarian dishes, and stuck to meat-free options during her royal tour of India in 2016. Taj Mahal Palace chef, Raghu Deora, revealed that Prince William and Kate particularly enjoy vegetarian food, saying: "It is all vegetarian because I was told that was what they preferred."

The Duchess is said to favour a high-protein diet:

Kate was rumoured to have followed the Dukan Diet in the lead-up to her wedding day in 2011, a diet that focuses on cutting carbs and focusing on lean protein and vegetables. The plan starts with the 'attack' phase, where dieters eat only meat, fish, eggs and fat-free or low-fat dairy products, before moving into the 'cruise' stage, where salads and vegetables are introduced back into the diet.

But bread is still said to be one of her staples:

Don't expect Kate to give up bread though; Chan Shingadia and her husband Shash, who run the Spar shop in Upper Bucklebury, Berkshire, previously told HELLO! that Kate's staples include "French bread, ham, salami, cream and eggs".

Kate doesn't deny herself the occasional treat:

The Duchess tucked into a bucket of popcorn while watching an NBA match during the royal tour of Canada and the USA in 2014. Kate and William shared the snack during their outing in New York, showing she doesn't deny herself the odd treat.

The odd glass of wine is allowed:

Although she's not a big drinker, Kate is also known to be a wine fan, and was seen sipping on a glass of red wine as she toured a vineyard in New Zealand. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sampled a few different varieties, including a pinot gris and a Riesling. It's a love she shares with sister-in-law Meghan, who even named her now-defunct lifestyle blog The Tig after her favourite red wine.

But she's not a fan of almond milk:

It was previously reported that Kate preferred to use almond milk in her tea, but she revealed in January that she is not such a fan. Volunteers at a charity-run café visited by Prince William and Kate put almond milk on the table especially with the Duchess in mind, but the mum-of-three is said to have told volunteer Kim Gardener: "Don't believe everything you read – I don't even like almond milk."

