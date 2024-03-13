Cat Deeley's daily diet: Everything the This Morning presenter eats for a health glow

Cat Deeley is in her golden girl era. The

The mother-of-two, who shares Milo, eight, and James, five, with her husband, Patrick Kielty, is in high demand as she juggles motherhood with her new major presenting role. Luckily, Cat follows a healthy, balanced diet and disciplined wellness routine to keep her energised throughout the day.

At 47, Cat has been refreshingly open about her views on ageing. Speaking to Grazia, the Birmingham native described getting older as a "privilege" and sees taking care of her body as a joy.

"The fact that you're here and enjoying life – gaining experiences while being happy and healthy. Wow. That, to me, is amazing," she said.

From the green juice habit she developed in LA, to her sit-down dinners with her family, discover everything the ITV star eats in a day to fulfil her body and mind's needs.

Breakfast

Both the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex are said to be fans of green juice, and Cat has followed suit with this royally-loved wellness trend. After working and living in Hollywood for over a decade, Cat picked up on the ultra-healthy LA lifestyle, and likes to start her day drinking a blend of celery, cucumber, lemon and ginger.

This nutrient-packed juice can provide vitamins A and K, potassium, antioxidants and anti-inflammatory agents, giving Cat a burst of energy she needs to start her day.

If there's no time for juicing, Cat will sink a glass of hot water and lemon each morning, though she wouldn't necessarily recommend the ritual. After doing it for the best part of 20 years, Cat admitted to wearing away the enamel on her teeth. "I had to have composite bonds to replace it," she told Grazia.

Ever since landing her new presenting role, Cat must have some seriously early mornings to get on air for 10 AM. "I sometimes feel like I need my cup of coffee to properly get my eyes open and get myself moving," she told Women's Health.

Lunch

After a light breakfast, Cat likes to refuel with whole grains, fruit and vegetables, and lots of healthy fats, otherwise known as the 'Mediterranean diet'.

While she has admitted she likes "a little bit of everything," Cat usually reaches for a vegetable-heavy plate at lunch, with a bit of protein. A typical lunch on the Mediterranean diet could be chicken and roasted vegetable pittas, or chickpea and quinoa bowl with roasted red peppers and feta; healthy and balanced, with an emphasis on plant-based foods and fresh, whole grain ingredients.

It's all about balance, though! "I love French bread, red wine and coffee," Cat told Grazia.

"I think you need to listen to your body. Pay attention and see what makes your skin better, see what makes you feel better, see what gives you a better night's sleep."

Dinner

Sitting down in the evening is a ritual in Cat and Patrick's household, whatever their schedules. "I always sit down for dinner at five o'clock with my boys… it's always something fairly healthy. We try not to eat too much meat really," she told Women's Health.

This early dinner means that Cat accidentally follows intermittent fasting, which she admitted "works really well" for her body and contributes to a much better sleep cycle. "I actually feel so much better as well rather than having a meal later on in the day at like eight-thirty or nine o'clock or whatever", Cat explains.

Cat can't say no to mussels with a white wine and garlic cream sauce whenever it's on a menu - with a side of french fries and a salad, of course.