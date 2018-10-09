George Clooney and wife Amal will not attend royal wedding after months of speculation The couple were rumoured to be guests of honour at Princess Eugenie's wedding

After months of speculation that George Clooney and his wife Amal would be guests of honour at Princess Eugenie's royal wedding, HELLO! has learnt that the couple will not be attending. The actor and his barrister wife were reported to be on the guest list, but fans should not expect to see them in Windsor on Friday.

Eugenie's fiancé Jack Brooksbank works as the European Brand Manager for Casamigos, the tequila company that was co-founded and co-owned by George and his friends Rande Gerber and Mike Meldman. Groom-to-be Jack represents the liquor brand, which was recently sold to Diageo for $1billion. When he was appointed in 2016, Jack said he was "thrilled" to be joining the company from his previous role at Mexican-themed club Tonteria in Sloane Square, London.

While Eugenie and Jack's guest list won't be confirmed until the day, it's likely that the bride's close friend Cressida Bonas, who used to date Prince Harry, and singers Ed Sheeran, James Blunt and Ellie Goulding, will attend. Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field are also expected to share some of the spotlight, alongside their daughter Teddy who is a rumoured bridesmaid.

The Clooneys famously attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding in May. They were among the star-studded congregation, which also included David and Victoria Beckham, James Corden, Priyanka Chopra, Oprah Winfrey, Elton John and David Furnish, and Meghan's former Suits co-stars, including Patrick J. Adams, Sarah Rafferty and Gabriel Macht.

Like Harry and Meghan, Eugenie and Jack have also invited members of the public to attend their wedding from the grounds of St George's Chapel. The lucky hundreds will watch the congregation arrive, including members of the royal family, and of course, Eugenie and her father Prince Andrew. The televised ceremony will take place at 11am, followed by a reception hosted by the Queen at the Royal Lodge in Windsor. A dinner in the same venue will follow.

