Scarlett Moffatt breaks her healthy diet for this magical birthday treat

Scarlett Moffatt has been open about her weight loss mission on social media, but she put her diet on hold to enjoy an epic birthday cake on Wednesday, and it looked magical! The I’m a Celebrity winner, who was celebrating turning 28, received an amazing salted caramel unicorn cake which she couldn’t resist sharing a photo of on Instagram.

The colourful creation was decorated to look like a unicorn resting on a floral base and painted with Scarlett’s name. The 28-year-old’s cake was topped with chocolate frosting and an animal print cupcake adorned with a flamingo.

Scarlett Moffatt received a unicorn cake for her birthday

"Birthday cake picked up ready for a night with all my faves. Huge massive thanks to @fairyhillcakes for making this slice of magic," Scarlett wrote. "I’m 28 in age but I have the spirit of an 8 year old and think you’ve captured that in this piece of salted caramel art!"

Unsurprisingly, the cake received several admiring comments from Scarlett’s followers, who wanted one for themselves. "Ahh my absolute favourite salted caramel," one wrote. "Definitely want a unicorn cake for my 30th next year," another commented.

Scarlett started her day with breakfast in bed

Scarlett celebrated her special day in London, starting by enjoying breakfast in bed at a hotel overlooking the London Eye. Her birthday fun continued with a night out with friends, which she said was a "Sambuca filled" affair.

It’s been a great week for Scarlett, as she announced that she will be returning to Australia to co-host ITV2’s I’m a Celebrity spin-off show alongside Joel Dommett and Joe Swash. The former Queen of the Jungle said she was "so excited" to land the role, and planned to spend the whole weekend packing for the trip.

The TV personality recently vowed to "get fit and healthy again" after being inspired by photos from when she slimmed down for her exercise DVD. Scarlett has been working with a personal trainer and eating healthily, but we’re sure a slice or two of her magical cake won’t hurt!

