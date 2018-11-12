You'll never believe what the Queen once found in her dinner at Buckingham Palace – or her reaction Her Majesty once had a surprise when tucking into a salad!

While the Queen has dedicated chefs on hand to provide her with the finest food at each of her royal residences, it appears even they’re prone to the occasional mishap. A new book compiled from the diaries and personal recollections of former royal servant Charles Oliver has revealed that Her Majesty once discovered a slug in one of her meals – and how she reacted to the unpleasant surprise.

In the book, Dinner at Buckingham Palace, Charles shares details of a notebook that is given to the Queen and Prince Philip at each meal, where they can share any feedback on their food including things they may change or would like to try again. "Once, on a torn-off top sheet the footmen found the dead body of a slug. 'I found this in the salad – could you eat it?' the Queen had written on the pad," the royal footman revealed, adding: "Mostly, the book remains blank, as the Queen is not fussy about food. However, when she has a guest to an informal lunch and they reveal definite likes and dislikes – such as an objection to fried potatoes or Brussels sprouts – the Queen will make a discreet note for future reference. This is duly recorded by the kitchen and remembered, should the guest come again."

According to Charles, Prince Philip has also found his own way to share his feedback on the wine served with their meals. "If Prince Philip especially likes a wine, or his wife is particularly complimentary, he will write on the bottle label 'Good' or 'Very Good' so that the Yeoman of the Wine Cellars will know to serve it again," the book explains.

The Queen has broad tastes in food, and royal chef Mark Flanagan recently revealed one of her favourite dishes, a popular vegetable soup from the Caribbean – callaloo. Mark, who has been working at Buckingham Palace since 2002, spoke about the Queen's new favourite dish in ITV documentary Queen of the World.

After the kitchens were briefly transformed into a centre of Caribbean gastronomy earlier this year, when a group of hospitality workers from the region cooked up a range of new dishes for Her Majesty to try, he said: "A number of Caribbean dishes were particularly well received. The callaloo soup was an absolute sensation. I had email after email telling me that it must now feature more regularly".

