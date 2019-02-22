James Martin forced to apologise for cookery show errors after outraging fans "It was a genuine mistake"

James Martin has been forced to apologise after making more than one error on the latest episode of James Martin's Great British Adventure. The celebrity chef took to Twitter to say he made a "genuine mistake" when presenting a segment about Wales, but also defended himself from the harsh online criticism.

"I have been made aware of a problem with the map and voiceover script to an 18-second clip on yesterday's show," James tweeted. "It was a genuine mistake and one that will be rectified. I apologise for this error and for any offence caused, but some of the abuse online aimed at me is vastly uncalled for given my love for Wales and the whole of the UK and all it has to offer."

James apologised for his mistakes on James Martin's Great British Adventure

James, 46, was exploring the foodie highlights of Wales when he mistakenly called the country a "principality" – a term that has not been used for Wales since the 16th century. Then, when James spoke about the county of Pembrokeshire in a voiceover, the map on screen showed a much larger area that extended past Pembrokeshire. The next error saw James talking about paying a visit to Ynyshir, a "village in the heart of the Rhondda Valley." But the celebrity chef was actually referring to Michelin-starred restaurant Ynyshir of the same name, but in the county of Powys.

The TV chef was presenting a segment on Wales

Fans were outraged by the show's lack of geographical knowledge, with one writing: "Incredible. So insulting. Hard to believe someone's been paid to produce this rubbish." Another tweeted: "Astonishing that nobody thought to check this." A third sarcastically wrote: "Shocking @jamesmartinchef @ITV how about next time we go to Bristol in the heart of the Yorkshire dales!!!! This is lazy, pathetic and insulting!! Sort it out, it's not difficult!"

Following James' apology, other fans defended the chef and the amount of online criticism he had received. "Would they do it face to face? That's what I hate about social media," one follower replied. Another commented: "Luckily for most of us we watch it for the food and not a geography lesson, keep up the great work you do for our entertainment chef." Another admitted: "I'm from Wales but could not care less. I was more interested in the cooking keep up the good work."

