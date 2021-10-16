James Martin's 5 stone weight loss story revealed - see photos

James Martin reportedly lost an impressive five stone during his stint on Strictly Come Dancing back in 2005. Since then, the James Martin's Saturday Morning chef has been open about his weight fluctuating, but earlier this year, shared that he had lost another 2st and 3lbs.

He revealed his achievement after his cookery show tweeted: "Yes, the weekend is here and so is @jamesmartinchef with more inspiring recipes! This week James is joined by @Nina_Wadia, @RichardBertinet and @yasmin_khan. Korean Lamb with Charred Courgettes, Baked Cheesecake, Halloumi Saganaki and lots more are on the menu! 9.30am ITV."

WATCH: James Martin reveals exciting news

One fan replied: "Fantastic James u look amazing. hope work is going ok ??? Enjoy the weekend beautiful… I luv ya lots babe xxx," while another wrote: "Don't know what you've done today but you look particularly sexy... series than normal!!!!!!!!!!" and a third agreed: "You look well James, you’ve worked hard. Your outfit is very slimming x."

James then replied: "Haha thanks all. Lost 14 kilos (2st 3lb) got to get new clothes."

In 2018, he told The Sun that he felt inclined to lose weight after he was trolled on social media: “I looked on social media and every comment was about me being fat. So I lost a stone and a half. And no doubt I’ll lose another stone on this tour.”

Around the same time, he opened up about feeling self-conscious when he saw himself in high definition on the television. Talking to the Daily Mail, he said: "I've lost a stone-ish. I just think it's a lifestyle thing and also looking at yourself on TV." James added: "You kind of watch and go, 'Oh God there's a bit of chin happening there'. And everybody's TVs are bigger now. Before you used to watch TV on a small one and now they're massive." So how did he lose weight?

James Martin's weight loss was motivated by the star seeing himself on TV in HD

James Martin's weight loss tips

In the same interview with the Daily Mail, James said that he initially struggled to lose weight because of his naturally 'big' build, but added that staying consistent with a healthy lifestyle has worked wonders: "It’s hard work because I’m a big bloke. So I’ve really got to watch what I eat and drink, and make sure I exercise regularly."

James is also believed to have cut back on butter as a cooking ingredient, reportedly to reduce his daily fat intake.

